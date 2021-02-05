6 C
Match Preview: Swindon Town V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town received a huge boost midweek as Steve Cotterill’s health is improving which is most welcome ahead of a trip to the County Ground.

The former Bristol City boss is close to being discharged from hospital following a three-week admission with coronavirus.

Cotterill has been kept in the loop with matters on and off the pitch, and has delivered half time team talks to rally the troops.

Assistant Aaron Wilbraham confirmed to local media that Cotterill is getting stronger each day and can hear improvements when speaking to him.

The former Premier League striker continues to deputise ahead of Shrewsbury’s trip to Swindon. He will be without Matthew Pennington who has a shoulder injury, whilst Leon Clarke is absent with a hamstring problem. Brad Walker (ankle) remains a doubt.

David Davis is eyeing his first start for Shrewsbury Town in nine years. The former Birmingham and Wolves midfielder featured for 11 minutes during the defeat to Crewe, after completing a period of self-isolation.

Shrewsbury possess a poor historical record against the Robins, losing 30 of the 53 meetings. Town have failed to win on their last six visits to the County Ground, with their last victory arriving in November 1995.

Swindon are experiencing a controversial period off the pitch. Court proceedings are ongoing to determine whether or not Michael Standing, former agent of ex-England midfielder Gareth Barry, owns part of the club.

However, the streamed court proceeding turned into chaos, as 140 people tuned in with some of the participants streaming graphic images/videos and using vulgar language. The judge adjudicated with a trial expected to take place either later this year or early 2022.

Off the field matters do not end their for Swindon. Current owner Lee Power has told local radio the club is “on the bring of collapse,” after responding to angry fans who questioned the decision to sell Diallang Jaiyesimi to Charlton Athletic.

It doesn’t get much better on the pitch either, with boss John Sheridan struggling with a number of selection issues. Captain Dion Conroy is suspended after seeing red during the 1-0 win against Wigan.

Defender Tom Broadbent has been struggling with knee issues, whilst Mathieu Baudry is out for the ‘long term.’ Zeki Fryers is on the treatment table with a torn hamstring and Jonathan Grounds is also unavailable.

Swindon currently occupy 19th position in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Swindon Town

1. Travers, 16. Odimayo, 17. Masterson, 24. Hunt, 26. Thompson, 18. Payne, 19. Lyden, 23. Palmer, 45. Hope, 9. Smith, 8. Pitman

Subs: 2. Caddis, 10. Twine, 14. Iandolo, 24. Curran, 27. Omotoye, 29. Matthews, 42. Grant

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 12. Sears, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 14. Ogbeta, 8. Norburn, 32. Chapman, 28. Davis, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 6. Goss, 9. Pyke, 10. Vela, 22. Daniels

Other League One Fixtures

Friday:

Gillingham V Lincoln

Saturday:

Accrington V Northampton
Burton V Hull
Doncaster V Oxford
Fleetwood V Bristol Rovers
Ipswich V Blackpool
MK Dons V Sunderland
Peterborough V Crewe
Portsmouth V Plymouth
Rochdale V Charlton
Wigan V AFC Wimbledon

