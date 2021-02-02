Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Crewe

Shrewsbury Town managed to bring in one signing on Deadline Day, but their focus will now squarely be on facing Crewe tonight.

A familiar face checked into the Montgomery Waters Meadow late last night as Curtis Main joined on a deal until the end of the season. The former Middlesbrough and Aberdeen striker played six times during a 2013 loan spell for Town. He is thought to be unavailable to face Crewe as he was not registered prior to the 6pm deadline.

It was a quiet day for Shrewsbury despite plenty of hype and speculation. Town were keen on Stoke City full-back Josh Tymon, but he will now stay at the Bet365 Stadium. Blackburn winger Elliot Bennett was another name linked, but that deal could be revisited at the end of the season as the Telford born man will be out of contract. Shrewsbury had also been strongly linked with Ryan Broom, but the Welshman went to Burton Albion instead. Another Will Grigg January story promised a lot but failed to deliver, as the Northern Ireland international penned a deal with ex-side MK Dons.

Stand-in Aaron Wilbraham will be without Everton loanee Matthew Pennington. The defender sustained a shoulder injury in training last week, and was ruled out of the win against Peterborough as a result. Striker Leon Clarke looks set for a spell on the side-lines with a hamstring injury, whilst Brad Walker (ankle) is a doubt.

Meanwhile, David Davis will hope to make his second Shrewsbury debut this evening. The former Wolves midfielder had been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Town’s last home win against Crewe arrived in November 2012 as midfielder Luke Summerfield scored the only goal of the game.

The visitors are also looking to tie up late transfer business. Defender Harry Pickering has signed for Championship side Blackburn, but will remain on loan at Gresty Road until the end of the campaign. Pickering had missed two games owing to a back problem, but returned to feature in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich.

Former Shrewsbury loanee Mikael Mandron was also available after sustaining a recent knee injury. Winger Daniel Powell had not featured since Boxing Day, but played 11 minutes as a substitute against the Tractor Boys.

Crewe who are managed by ex-Town man David Artell, currently occupy 10th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 8. Norburn, 32. Chapman, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 6. Goss, 9. Pyke, 12. Sears, 22. Daniels

Crewe

13. Richards, 30. Jones, 16. Lancashire, 29. Beckles, 3. Pickering, 28. Murphy, 4. Wintle, 14. Finney, 31. Walker, 12. Mandron, 10. Kirk

Subs: 1. Jaaskelainen, 7. Powell, 8. Lowery, 9. Porter, 19. Dale, 23. Johnson, 32. Evans

