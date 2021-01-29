6.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 29, 2021

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Peterborough United

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town’s transfer activity may be bubbling away, but the focus will be squarely on facing promotion chasing Peterborough United.

Striker Jason Cummings became the latest player to depart the Montgomery Waters Meadow this month, as he returned to Scotland to link-up with Dundee.

The former Nottingham Forest striker, who has largely been an unused substitute this season, will be fondly remember for his goals against Liverpool in the FA Cup. He scored 10 goals in 48 for Town following his arrival in September 2019.

- Advertisement -

Tottenham winger Shillow Tracey also left the club to join Cambridge, whilst keeper Daniel Iliev returns to Arsenal after just three appearances.

Shrewsbury did secure the services of Nathanael Ogbeta from Manchester City on an 18-month deal. It has been revealed that a move for full-back Brendan Galloway collapsed after the ex-Everton man failed his medical. Town remain firmly interested in Northern Ireland international Will Grigg, whilst they have been heavily linked with Josh Tymon of Stoke City.

Town have just one injury doubt as Brad Walker looks set to be absent with an ankle injury. Donald Love will hope to keep his place after starting a league fixture for the first time in almost a year, while Dan Udoh could replace Leon Clarke.

Shrewsbury beat Peterborough in this corresponding fixture in November 2019. Ethan Ebanks-Landell netted the game’s only goal.

The visitors are set to welcome back Joe Ward who has been absent with a muscular problem. However, Ronnie Edwards is unlikely to travel, due to potential U18’s involvement and subsequent EFL Trophy fixture against Tranmere.

Peterborough, who drew 0-0 with Bristol Rovers last time out, occupy 3rd place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 17. Love, 2. Pierre, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 29. Pennington, 5. Williams, 8. Norburn, 10. Vela, 32. Chapman, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 6. Goss, 11. Clarke, 12. Sears, Ogbeta

Peterborough United

1. Pym, 6. Kent, 4. Thompson, 5. Beevers, 19. Kanu, 8. Taylor, 12. Brown, 3. Butler, 15. Szmodics, 10. Dembele, 9. Clarke-Harris

Subs: 7. Eisa, 11. Broom, 13. Gyollai, 16. Burrows, 17. Jade-Jones, 22. Hamilton, 24. Mason

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V MK Dons
Bristol Rovers V Rochdale
Charlton V Portsmouth
Crewe V Ipswich
Hull V Swindon
Lincoln V Doncaster
Northampton V Wigan
Oxford V Fleetwood
Plymouth V Accrington
Sunderland V Gillingham

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP