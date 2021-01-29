Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town’s transfer activity may be bubbling away, but the focus will be squarely on facing promotion chasing Peterborough United.

Striker Jason Cummings became the latest player to depart the Montgomery Waters Meadow this month, as he returned to Scotland to link-up with Dundee.

The former Nottingham Forest striker, who has largely been an unused substitute this season, will be fondly remember for his goals against Liverpool in the FA Cup. He scored 10 goals in 48 for Town following his arrival in September 2019.

Tottenham winger Shillow Tracey also left the club to join Cambridge, whilst keeper Daniel Iliev returns to Arsenal after just three appearances.

Shrewsbury did secure the services of Nathanael Ogbeta from Manchester City on an 18-month deal. It has been revealed that a move for full-back Brendan Galloway collapsed after the ex-Everton man failed his medical. Town remain firmly interested in Northern Ireland international Will Grigg, whilst they have been heavily linked with Josh Tymon of Stoke City.

Town have just one injury doubt as Brad Walker looks set to be absent with an ankle injury. Donald Love will hope to keep his place after starting a league fixture for the first time in almost a year, while Dan Udoh could replace Leon Clarke.

Shrewsbury beat Peterborough in this corresponding fixture in November 2019. Ethan Ebanks-Landell netted the game’s only goal.

The visitors are set to welcome back Joe Ward who has been absent with a muscular problem. However, Ronnie Edwards is unlikely to travel, due to potential U18’s involvement and subsequent EFL Trophy fixture against Tranmere.

Peterborough, who drew 0-0 with Bristol Rovers last time out, occupy 3rd place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 17. Love, 2. Pierre, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 29. Pennington, 5. Williams, 8. Norburn, 10. Vela, 32. Chapman, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 6. Goss, 11. Clarke, 12. Sears, Ogbeta

Peterborough United

1. Pym, 6. Kent, 4. Thompson, 5. Beevers, 19. Kanu, 8. Taylor, 12. Brown, 3. Butler, 15. Szmodics, 10. Dembele, 9. Clarke-Harris

Subs: 7. Eisa, 11. Broom, 13. Gyollai, 16. Burrows, 17. Jade-Jones, 22. Hamilton, 24. Mason

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V MK Dons

Bristol Rovers V Rochdale

Charlton V Portsmouth

Crewe V Ipswich

Hull V Swindon

Lincoln V Doncaster

Northampton V Wigan

Oxford V Fleetwood

Plymouth V Accrington

Sunderland V Gillingham