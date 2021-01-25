4.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 25, 2021

Shrewsbury Town complete capture of Nathanael Ogbeta from Manchester City

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town has announced the capture of left-back Nathanael Ogbeta from Manchester City on an 18-month deal.

The 19-year-old’s contract was up at the Etihad Stadium this summer, and early media reports confirmed that he would leave Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in this transfer window after nine years.

It is Shrewsbury Town that have snapped up the services of the youngster – who despite not featuring for City’s first team, has appeared in the Football League Trophy. He did so on 12 occasions, one of those appearances was last campaign against Town which City won on penalties.

Ogbeta, who is the brother of triple-jump GB star Naomi, was part of the Manchester City youth cup side that reached the final in April 2019. He was also named in the England U20 side that faced Wales last October.

Steve Cotterill’s side had been in the market for a left-back after Charlie Daniels left the club and subsequently joined Portsmouth.

Town were believed to have signed former Everton full-back Brendan Galloway from Luton. The club’s social media account prematurely announced the deal, prior to hastily deleting the tweet. That deal now looks to be off.

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
