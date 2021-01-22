-0.2 C
Shropshire
Saturday, January 23, 2021
Match Preview: Sunderland V Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town travel to the North East for their first league fixture of 2021 as Aaron Wilbraham prepares to take the reins again.

The recently retired striker continues to stand-in for Steve Cotterill who is recuperating after contracting coronavirus.

Cotterill will have been impressed with Town’s midweek performance against Southampton, as despite losing 2-0, the visitors enjoy positive moments.

Aaron Wilbraham has revealed that both Charlie Daniels and Marc Pugh are no longer Shrewsbury players. Daniels was supposed to be in the side on the South Coast, but the left-back declined to play for fear of getting injured ahead of a rumoured move to Portsmouth. Marc Pugh’s second spell as a Town player has ended, but this is due to footballing reasons upon the expiratory of his short-term deal.

Shrewsbury have lined-up ex Everton man Brendan Galloway as Daniels’ direct replacement. The club’s social media feed prematurely announced the deal prior to hastily deleting the tweet.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury are close to a clean-bill of health. Rekeil Pyke featured for the first time since September on Tuesday night after recovering from a groin injury. Brad Walker remains a doubt with an ankle problem.

Shrewsbury have never won at the Stadium of Light, however, they did secure a point during their last visit in December 2018. They have achieved just one win in 11 games against the Black Cats, although that 1-0 victory did arrive in their last meeting.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has confirmed the potential inclusion of Jordan Willis, who was substituted during the first half in midweek due to a knee injury. Luke O’Nein is yet to feature under the new managerial regime after sustaining a dislocated shoulder against Burton.

Veteran striker Danny Graham has returned to training following a knee problem, but this weekend could come too soon for the ex-Blackburn man. Youngster Dan Neill (ankle) is struggling for fitness. Lynden Gooch is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus a week ago.

Sunderland, who lost 2-1 at home to Plymouth last time out, currently occupy 9th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Sunderland

1. Burge, 16. Sanderson, 4. Willis, 5. Wright, 25. McFadzean, 6. Power, 14. Scowen, 21. Diamond, 17. Embleton, 10. O’Brien, 9. Wyke

Subs: 7. Maguire, 13. O’Nein, 20. Matthews, 23. Leadbitter, 26. Winchester, 28. McGeady, 35. Younger

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 29. Pennington, 3. Golbourne, 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh, 32. Chapman

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 4. Edwards, 9. Pyke, 12. Sears, 20. Tracey, 22. J. Daniels, 35. Cummings

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
