Shrewsbury Town announce Matt Millar has returned to Australia

Shrewsbury Town has announced that Matt Millar has returned to Newcastle Jets and will not join on a permanent basis.

The news is surprising considering how impressive Millar was during his time at Shrewsbury – scoring twice in 13 appearances.

The Australian was reportedly available for £50,000, although he has now returned to Newcastle Jets – who are bottom of the A League after losing all three of their opening matches.

Millar scored his first Town goal during an EFL Trophy win against Crewe and bagged another during the 3-3 draw against Swindon.

Millar has spent most of his career to date in Australia, featuring for sides including Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners. He has netted four goals in 24 appearances for Newcastle Jets – and is known for his goalscoring prowess; demonstrated by netting 18 times in 69 games for South Melbourne.

Supporting Shropshire Live...