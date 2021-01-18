Footballers who have represented Shrewsbury Town and Southampton

As Shrewsbury Town prepare for their rearranged FA Cup clash against Southampton on Tuesday night, Ryan Hillback profiles footballers who have represented both clubs.

Frankie Bennett

The now 52-year-old earned his living as wine waiter whilst also featuring for Halesowen. However, he went from serving wine to serving Southampton during a three-year spell which began in 1993. Playing alongside legends of the game such as Peter Reid and Matt Le Tissier, he scored his only goal for the Saints during a 3-1 victory against Glenn Hoddle’s Chelsea.

Following a total of 19 appearances for Southampton, the Birmingham born striker went on loan to Shrewsbury in October 1996 – scoring three times in four league matches. Bennett join Bristol Rovers soon after and stayed until the Millennium. The former Exeter striker, was part of the Forest Green Rovers side that reached the FA Trophy final in 2001.

Scott Bevan

The Southampton born goalkeeper was on the books of his hometown club from 1997 until 2004 – however, he never made a first team appearance. Bevan was loaned out to various clubs including Scottish side Ayr, Stoke City, Woking, Huddersfield, and Wycombe.

He left the Saints on a permanent basis to join Wimbledon and subsequently MK Dons. Bevan struggled to cement a first team place at Stadium MK, and his search for regular minutes saw him join Tamworth on loan prior to penning a permanent deal with Kidderminster.

There were fears that the shot-stopper may never play again in 2006, as Bevan sustained a serious kidney injury against Forest Green in the January. However, his remarkable comeback saw him play in the first competitive game at the New Wembley stadium as Kidderminster and Stevenage met in the FA Trophy final in front of over 50,000 supporters.

In 2008 Bevan switched to Shrewsbury Town in a deal that saw Chris Mackenzie leave for Kidderminster. Bevan’s time at Town was short as he made just five appearances.

The former Bristol Rovers and Torquay man is currently Goalkeeping Coach for Birmingham City’s U23 side. He was part of the first-team back room staff this campaign, but reverted back to his previous role in October.

Mark Blake

The former defender was a youth prospect at Southampton from 1984 until 1985 and would later break into the first team picture. The now 53-year-old spent five years at The Dell, but made just 18 appearances scoring twice.

The former Colchester loanee, moved to Shrewsbury in 1990 and was a club stalwart during the four years with 142 appearances until 1994. He left for Fulham and would later spend time in France with AS Cannes.

Blake became manager player-manager of Winchester City in 2001, and would guide the side to winning the FA Vase, Wessex League, and Wessex League Cup. He had a brief spell in charge of Eastleigh but lasted just 10 months – standing down in September 2006.

Colin Cramb

The nomadic striker represented 18 clubs during his 24-year career, and is the only player in history to represent teams in all four divisions of England and Scotland. Cramb started his career with Hamilton and notched 10 times in 48 leagues matches. His performances north of the boarder prompted Southampton to sign him in 1993, where he became a teammate of Frankie Bennetts.

The Scot’s only Premier League appearance for Southampton arrived as a substitute during a fixture against Everton. He went back to Scotland to spend time with Falkirk and Hearts, but returned to England in 1995 with Doncaster. Cramb scored 25 goals in 62 league matches and subsequently earned a £125,000 move to Bristol City in August 1997.

He fell out of favour at Ashton Gate and subsequently had spells at Walsall, Notts County, Crewe, and Bury. The now 46-year-old moved to the Netherlands to link up with top-flight side Fortuna Sittard. However, he sustained a cruciate ligament injury in March 2002 as Fortuna suffered relegation and were beset by financial problems.

He was back in England with former club Bury, and later moved to Shrewsbury in July 2003 where Jimmy Quinn was manager. Cramb netted his first Town goal against Accrington in a 1-0 win, and would later score valuable goals against Dagenham, Aldershot, Halifax, and Northwich Victoria amongst others. Town were promoted to the Football League via the play-offs that season, with Cramb contributing 12 goals in 37 games.

Following a brief period with Grimsby, Colin Cramb completed his career in the lower echelons of the Scottish game with the likes of Stenhousemuir, East Stirlingshire, and Stirling Albion.

Ryan Doble

The Welshman is now a PE Teacher, despite being just 29. His professional career lasted just five years and began in 2008 with Southampton and ended at Shrewsbury Town in 2013. Doble scored six times during the 2008/09 youth cup run, and signed his first professional contract in 2011. He did appear on the Saints first team bench in the league but was never used. His only Southampton appearance came in the FA Cup against Coventry in January 2012.

The former Stockport, Oxford, Bournemouth, and Bury loanee joined Shrewsbury in June 2012. Doble was released at the end of the campaign, featuring just five times with Town. He rejected the opportunity to sign a month-to-month contract with Newport County and has not played a professional game since his Shrewsbury departure.

Bert Hoskins

There is scant information regarding Bert Hoskins’ Shrewsbury Town career. Born in March 1885, Hoskins started out with local side Freemantle – a club that dissolved in 1905. He was spotted by Southampton in 1904, but failed to score in all 21 Southern League appearances – but he did net goals in three FA Cup fixtures.

He left Southampton in 1908 and went on to represent Wolves, Dudley Town, and Shrewsbury. Hoskins became Wolves manager in May 1924 and guided the club to a sixth placed Division Two finish in his first season, and a fourth placed finish the following campaign.

Hoskins became secretary-manager (as was the norm at the time) for Gillingham in 1926. He was announced to the press as the new manager of Torquay in 1929, but never actually took up the post. He passed away at the age of 82 in February 1968.

Olly Lancashire

The current Crewe centre-back made his Southampton debut against QPR in September 2008 but was sent off after 29 minutes. Lancashire helped to keep clean sheets against Doncaster and Norwich after returning from his ban, but was sent off again during a 0-0 draw with Sheffield United.

The Basingstoke born defender had three separate loan spells at Grimsby. His disciplinary record became an issue, when Lancashire was sent off against Accrington – his third red in just 15 senior appearances. He scored his first professional goal during a 2-0 win over Darlington April 2010. However, at the end of the campaign, Grimsby were relegated to non-league for the first time in their 100-year history.

Following time at Walsall, Aldershot, and Rochdale, Lancashire joined Shrewsbury in May 2016. He scored his first goal against his ex-side Walsall during a 3-2 defeat in October 2016. He left for Swindon in June 2017 after making 21 appearances for Town in all competitions.

Harry Lewis

The goalkeeper was a highly-rated prospect at Shrewsbury Town but was prised away by Southampton in 2015. Lewis made his professional debut against Norwich in the FA Cup in January 2017.

In July of that year he joined Scottish side Dundee on loan and kept a clean sheet on his debut – a 3-0 League Cup win against Buckie Thistle. The 23-year-old made 39 appearances in all competitions for Dundee as they missed out on a return to the top-flight; losing to Livingston in a play-off match. Lewis played once for the England U18 side during a friendly against Italy – coming on as a substitute for now Swansea City keeper Freddie Woodman whilst he was a Shrewsbury Town player.

Joseph Mills

The current Northampton left-back moved from Aston Villa to link up with Southampton in August 2006. Mills, brother of former Nottingham Forest defender Matt, made his Saints debut against Birmingham in 2008.

Following a brief loan at Scunthorpe, Mills returned to Southampton and penned a new three-year deal. He was part of the side that beat Carlisle to win the Football League Trophy in 2010. However, the now 31-year-old found first team football hard to come by and left at the end of the 2010/11 season after making 35 appearances in all competitions.

The former Burnley and Reading defender signed on loan for Shrewsbury in January 2014. He made his debut for Town as a substitute during a 1-1 draw against Brentford. Mills was sent off against fierce rivals Walsall. He made a total of 13 appearances for Shrewsbury.

Mills, who also spent time in Australia with Perth Glory, can also count Oldham and Forest Green amongst his former clubs.

Paul Murray

The Carlisle born midfielder began his career with his hometown club – making his first appearance in December 1993 as a substitute against Darlington. He scored once in 41 games during his first spell, prior to a switch to QPR initially on loan and then on permanent deal for a reported fee of £300,000.

Murray was at QPR for five seasons up until 2001 – scoring seven goals in 139 games. Whilst at QPR he featured four times for England’s U21’s, whilst he was also in the squad that were beaten by Chile B in February 1998 – Paul Merson and Emile Heskey were also in the England reserve side ahead of the 1998 World Cup.

The now 44-year-old joined Southampton in 2001, but made just one substitute appearance. He spent three and half seasons with Oldham, prior to a brief spell with Portuguese outfit Beira-Mar. Murray rejoined Carlisle and later moved to Scottish side Gretna.

He joined Shrewsbury Town in 2008 alongside his ex-Carlisle teammate Stephen Hindmarch. Signed by Paul Simpson, Paul Murray scored his first Town goal in a 1-0 win against Exeter. He made 59 appearances for Shrewsbury in total – scoring twice.

After playing spells with Hartlepool and Oldham, he moved into coaching with the latter. His first managerial job was with Hartlepool, but he lasted just seven games prior to his dismissal. Murray had a brief period in charge of Barrow, where he signed ex Shrewsbury teammate Benjamin Van der Broek who had been playing in Romania.

He join Fleetwood as Head of Youth Development in November 2016. Murray has also co-managed two Carlisle first-team games and is currently their Assistant Manager.

John Patten

John Patten appeared for Shrewsbury Town prior to signing for Southampton in March 1907. He was originally expected to play a reserve team clash against Ryde, but was called up to the first-team squad due to an injury crisis. He netted goals against West Ham and Northampton, but only played four times prior to returning to Shrewsbury.

Graham Potter

The current Premier League manager with Brighton, began his playing career with Birmingham. The ex-left-back scored twice in 32 appearances for the Blues prior to a loan spell with Wycombe. He spent three years at Stoke City prior to joining Southampton in 1996.

Potter made just eight league appearances for the Saints – one of which was a 6-3 victory against Manchester United. The former West Brom man featured for England U21 on just one occasion – a European qualifier against Moldova.

Following spells with Northampton, Reading, York, and Boston, Potter linked up with Shrewsbury on loan in November 2003, playing just five times. His playing career ended with Macclesfield, and thanks to the PFA he graduated with a degree in Social Sciences. Whilst studying, Potter became technical director for Ghana’s women’s team during the 2007 Women’s World Cup.

In December 2010, he became the Manager of Swedish four tier side Ostersund. Potter transformed the club and guided them to the topflight as well as the Swedish cup in 2017. That trophy enabled Ostersund to qualify for the Europa League where he was in charge of famous wins against Turkish giants Galatasaray and Arsenal.

Potter became Swansea City manager in June 2018, but left to take the Brighton job in May 2019. He was recently lauded as “the best English manager in the Premier League” by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Kayne Ramsay

The 20-year-old began his youth career at Chelsea, joining Southampton in 2017 and signing his first professional contract in September 2018. In December that year, Ramsay was a surprise starter against Manchester City and aged 18 years 81 days he became the youngster Premier League starter for the 2018/19 season. Ramsay joined Town on loan in January 2020, but was restricted to just five appearances.

Alex Simpson

The Scot began his career at Benburb prior to joining Wolves in January 1947. However, he made just two league appearances before moving to Notts County in 1949 – Simpson joined Southampton in 1952. He broke his ankle against Brentford and was part of the Saints side that were relegated to the third division south for the first time in over 30 years. The Glaswegian scored his only goal for Southampton against Reading in October 1954. He joined Shrewsbury Town in 1955 and made 100 appearances for the club, scoring four times.

Simpson returned to Wolverhampton where he was part of his family’s fish and chip business, occasionally turning out for Nuneaton. He passed away in June 2008 at the age of 83.

Jamie White

The last player on the list is now 31-year-old striker Jamie White. He was part of the Southampton youth set up that contained the likes of Jack Cork and Scott Sinclair. He made his Saints debut against Derby in August 2008, but was restricted to just three appearances. He signed on loan for Town in November 2008 and scored his first goal in a 2-1 victory against Dagenham and Redbridge. White played just nine times for Shrewsbury.

He has spent most of his playing career in non-league, turning out for sides including Eastleigh, Sutton United, and Gosport. White, who turned out 11 times for Bristol Rovers in 2014, is currently on the books of Hampshire Premier side Infinity, where he has notched an incredible 73 goals in 64 games.

Supporting Shropshire Live...