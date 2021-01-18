9.6 C
FA Cup Round 3 Match Preview: Southampton V Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town prepare to face Premier League Southampton in the FA Cup as well wishers continue to send their thoughts to Steve Cotterill.

The Shrewsbury Town boss has had a period in ICU after contracting coronavirus – with football clubs and players all across the country sending him their best wishes.

Assistant Manager Aaron Wilbraham will take charge of the clash at St Mary’s, but it’s unclear which players will feature after a coronavirus outbreak in the squad. Marc Pugh was one player that went public with the news of his positive test, but up to 10 Town players are said to have been infected at one point.

The outbreak led to several fixture postponements with Town not featuring at all in 2021. Shrewsbury could hand debuts to David Davis, Harry Chapman, and Matthew Pennington.

The resigning of David Davis bolstered the midfield following the departure of Jan Zamburek. The former Wolves and Birmingham midfielder is looking for his first Town appearance since his loan spell nine years ago.

Shrewsbury Town are likely to remain without Brad Walker (ankle) and Rekeil Pyke (groin). The latter is believed to be closing in on a first team return.

These side meet for the first time since November 2010. David Connolly and Adam Lallana scored in stoppage time to seal a 2-0 victory in the first round of the FA Cup. Town won the last time they hosted the Saints – a 2-0 League Cup win over 27 years ago.

The home sides have a raft of injuries to content with. Defender Jannik Vestergaard has a knee injury, whilst England international Danny Ings is expected not to feature due his recent self-isolation period.

Spaniard Oriol Romeu has a calf problem and talented winger Moussa Djenepo has a hamstring problem sustained during the recent 1-0 victory against Liverpool. Youngster Nathan Tella continues his recovery from a serious knee injury, whilst Nathan Redmond is struggling with a muscle concern.

Ghanaian centre-back Salisu who was signed for £10.9 million in the summer also has a muscle injury as he awaits his debut. Irishman Michael Obafemi and midfielder Will Smallbone are also on the treatment table.

Southampton who lost 2-0 to Leicester at the weekend, current occupy 8th position in the Premier League.

Possible Line-Ups

Southampton:

44. Forster, 18. Valery, 5. Stephens, 29. Vokins, 3. Bertrand, 17. Armstrong, 27. Diallo, 8. Ward-Prowse, 40. N’Lundulu, 7. Long, 10. Adams

Subs: 1. McCarthy, 2. Walker-Peters, 32. Walcott, 35. Bednarek, 47. Ferry, 62. Tchaptchet, 65. Watts, 72. Chauke

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 32. Chapman, 8. Norburn, 10. Vela, 15. C. Daniels, 20. Tracey, 7. Whalley, 11. Clarke

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 4. Edwards, 22. J. Daniels, 23. Udoh, 28. Davis, 29. Pennington, 35. Cummings

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

