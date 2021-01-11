5.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Shrewsbury Town announce that Jan Zamburek has returned to Brentford

By Ryan Hillback

Czech midfielder Jan Zamburek has returned to Championship side Brentford after Shrewsbury Town terminated his loan agreement.

The 19-year-old struggled for a first team place under Steve Cotterill – starting just once during his tenure; a 1-0 away victory over Hull.

The Czech youth international joined Shrewsbury on loan from Brentford in early October. He made a total of nine appearances in all competitions.

The former Slavia Prague midfielder has made 22 appearances for Brentford to date – whilst he was also part of the reserve side that won the Middlesex Senior Cup in 2019.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Town’s League One fixture against Lincoln on Saturday has been postponed after two further COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

Speculation persists that Southampton will be awarded a bye into the 4th round of the FA Cup, as Town were unable to fulfil the fixture at the weekend due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

