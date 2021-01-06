Several Shrewsbury Town players and staff members test positive for Covid-19

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has today confirmed that several members of the Town squad and first team staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the club said that in accordance with EFL and Government guidelines, all concerned individuals will now enter into a period of self-isolation.

A spokesperson said: “The health and safety of all staff members at Shrewsbury Town Football Club remains paramount and the Club continually takes all necessary steps to protect all where possible.”

The Club have informed Shropshire Public Health, EFL, and the FA of the current situation and will continue discussions with the relevant football authorities.

