In Profile: Shrewsbury Town loanee Matthew Pennington

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town signalled their intent with the capture of Matthew Pennington. We profile the defender.

Steve Cotterill followed up the capture of Harry Chapman from Blackburn with the signing of Matthew Pennington.

The 26-year-old Warrington born defender has been on the books at Everton for 15 years. He made his debut against Barnsley in the League Cup in 2015 – and followed that up with seven Premier League appearances; scoring his only goal for the Toffees during a 3-1 defeat against Merseyside rivals Liverpool in April 2017.

Pennington has had several loan spells away from Goodison Park. His first taste of league football arrived at Tranmere where he made his debut against Wolves. His first goal came during a 1-0 win over Crewe in January 2014. He was briefly recalled by Everton but returned to Prenton Park in March and would go on to feature 17 times.

Pennington impressed at Coventry and was subsequently named Young Player of the Year for the 2014/15 campaign. He spent a brief period at Walsall but was recalled after 28 days due to an crisis at his parent club.

Pennington joined Leeds on loan for a reported fee of £500,000. But his debut against Bolton was ended prematurely owing to an ankle injury. After featuring 24 times for Leeds, he returned to Everton to feature during the 2018/19 pre-season and signed a new deal which ends this summer.

The 6ft 1 defender was loaned to Ipswich in August 2018. He scored his first goal during a 2-2 draw against Birmingham, but was also sent off in the same match. His final loan prior to Shrewsbury was with Hull where he played 16 times.

Pennington’s only international experience came with England U19’s in March 2013 – where he played the final 20 minutes in a victory against Turkey.

With tomorrow’s clash against Crewe postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak, Pennington may have to wait until Town visit Southampton in the FA Cup next weekend to make his debut.

