Shrewsbury Town loan midfielder Harry Chapman from Blackburn Rovers

By Ryan Hillback

Steve Cotterill has completed his first signing as Shrewsbury Town manager with Harry Chapman penning a loan deal.

The 23-year-old is highly rated at Ewood Park and has already made 25 appearances for the ex-Premier League Champions.

Chapman will stay at the Montgomery Waters Meadow until the end of the season after Steve Cotterill confirmed Town were scouring the market for new additions. Shrewsbury has already terminated the loan agreements of Scott High and Marlon Fossey to allow other loan players to be registered.

Harry Chapman began his career at Middlesbrough – featuring on four occasions. Whilst at the Riverside, he spent time on loan in Yorkshire with Barnsley and Sheffield United – later moving to Lancashire initially on loan with Blackburn.

That deal was made permanent in January 2019 for an undisclosed fee. He has represented England at U18 level, and was also part of the U20 World Cup winning squad that was managed by ex Salop boss Paul Simpson in 2017.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury’s League One clash against Crewe on Saturday has been postponed. A second unnamed Town player has contracted coronavirus meaning the fixture will be played at a later date.

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
