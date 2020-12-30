0.7 C
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Blackpool

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town extend their unbeaten record against Blackpool to 12 matches as Steve Cotterill’s side earn another impressive victory.

Not since 1997 has Shrewsbury Town tasted defeat against the Tangerines as that record was extended with Dan Udoh’s 38th minute goal sealing all three points.

The home side earn their fourth win in their last five matches to shoot up the table and ease relegation fears. Steve Cotterill has presided over an excellent run of form to lift spirits and rejuvenate the supporters.

Prior to kick-off Shrewsbury Town announced that an unnamed player was self-isolating after contracting coronavirus. Matt Millar’s absence from the squad fuelled speculation that the Aussie had been struck down with the illness. Josh Daniels replaced the Newcastle Jets loanee with Dan Udoh coming in for Leon Clarke as Town named two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic.

The contest got off to a slow start with the fixture congestion showing signs of fatigue amongst both sets of players. The visitors had the first chance of note as a marauding run from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel culminated in Dan Kemp picking up possession. The West Ham loanee fired goalward but Matija Sarkic dealt with the danger.

Blackpool created the better early chances. Gary Madine’s audacious shot from 30 plus yards whistled just wide of the target. At the other end, Reading loanee Sam Walker was called into action to parry an effort and Josh Vela’s shot lacked the required power as Town kicked it up a notch.

The visitors were awarded a 38th minute spot kick as former Shrewsbury loanee Sullay Kaikai was adjudged to have upended Shaun Whalley. Ollie Norburn, usually so reliable from the spot, was denied by Sam Walker – however, Dan Udoh was on hand to scramble home.

Shrewsbury had the final opportunity of an evenly matched first half. Charlie Daniels’ direct free-kick from roughly 25 yards just cleared the bar.

Blackpool began the second period on the front foot. Former Everton man Luke Garbutt saw his whipped free-kick expertly tipped behind by Matija Sarkic. Shrewsbury Town found Sam Walker in fine form as the visitors looked to double their lead. Charlie Daniels’ prod from close range was kept out by Walker.

The pendulum soon swung in Blackpool’s favour as the hosts cranked up the pressure. Matija Sarkic denied ex Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Madine whose bullet header appeared destined for the back of the net. In the 81st minute, Dougall swept a fine cross toward Marvin Ekpiteta – but the defender couldn’t make the telling touch.

Town had the final chance of the match as Ollie Norburn’s deflected effort just about cleared the goal occupied by Walker.

Another impressive victory for Shrewsbury Town who remain in 16th place – whilst Blackpool are unmoved in 12th. Town host Crewe at the weekend – whilst Blackpool go to Bristol Rovers.

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 22. J. Daniels (66), 8. Norburn, 10. Vela, 15. C. Daniels, 13. Zamburek (67), 7. Whalley (78), 23. Udoh (83)

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne (78), 4. Edwards (67), 11. Clarke (83), 20. Tracey (66), 27. Pugh, 35 Cummings

Subs Not Used: 1. Burgoyne, 27. Pugh, 35. Cummings

Blackpool

28. Walker, 2. Lawrence-Gabriel, 21. Ekpiteta, 26. Ballard, 29. Garbutt, 6. Robson, 8. Anderson, 12. Dougall, 19. Kemp, 14. Madine, 10. Kaikai

Subs: 3. Husband, 9. Yates (65), 13. Sims, 15. Mitchell (65), 18. Ward (65), 20, Turton (65), 30. Lubala (83)

Subs Not Used: 3. Husband, 13. Sims

Other League One Results

Burton 3 – 4 Wigan
Swindon 1 – 4 MK Dons
Northampton 3 – 1 Gillingham
Plymouth 2 – 3 Oxford

