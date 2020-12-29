Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Blackpool

Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury Town are looking to make it eight league games unbeaten when they welcome Blackpool this evening.

Shrewsbury Town begin a triple header of home league matches against the Tangerines this evening; with the squad close to a clean bill of health.

Nomadic striker Leon Clarke started for the first time in almost two months – playing 77 minutes of Boxing Day’s 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic.

Czech youth international Jan Zamburek started his first game under Steve Cotterill – after a nervy first half, he improved during the second period and set up Shaun Whalley’s equaliser at the DW Stadium.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury Town has no new team selection problems. Brad Walker remains out with an ankle problem, whilst Rekeil Pyke (groin) and Marlon Fossey (knee) remain absent.

Shrewsbury Town posses an excellent recent record against Blackpool with their last defeat to the Seasiders arriving in November 1997. Town has won eight of the previous 11 meetings – drawing the other three. Their last home victory against Blackpool came in December 2017; Jon Nolan netted the game’s only goal.

The visitors’ Boxing Day clash against Rochdale was called off after a coronavirus outbreak in the latter’s camp.

That means Blackpool will play their first fixture since drawing 0-0 against Accrington 10 days ago. Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell and midfielder Matty Virtue have recently tested positive for coronavirus and are therefore unavailable.

Reading loanee Sam Walker has just days remaining of his emergency deal – but boss Neil Critchley says this could be extended into January.

Blackpool currently occupy 12th place in League One.

Possible Line-Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 14. Millar, 8. Norburn, 10. Vela, 15. C. Daniels, 4. Edwards, 23. Udoh, 7. Whalley

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 11. Clarke, 13. Zamburek, 20. Tracey, 27. Pugh, 35. Cummings

Blackpool

Walker, 20. Turton, 21. Ekpiteta, 26. Ballard, 29. Garbutt, 22. Hamilton, 12. Dougall, 18. Ward, 8. Anderson, 9. Yates, 14. Madine

Subs: 2. Lawrence-Gabriel, 3. Husband, 19. Kemp, 30. Lubala, 31. Woodburn, 33. Fojticek

Other League One Fixtures

Burton V Wigan

Swindon V MK Dons

Northampton V Gillingham

Plymouth V Oxford

