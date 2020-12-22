Match Preview: Doncaster Rovers V Shrewsbury Town

Steve Cotterill will hope that Shrewsbury Town’s break from league action has not affected their momentum when they travel to Doncaster.

Shrewsbury Town’s League One clash against Sunderland, originally scheduled for the weekend, was postponed owing to a coronavirus outbreak in the visitors’ camp.

Town has won their last two league games – both away from home, against promotion contenders Lincoln and Hull.

A rare third league win on the spin would occur for the first time since 2017 – when Shrewsbury defeated Northampton, AFC Wimbledon, and Rochdale.

The visitors have not reported any new injury concerns. Steve Cotterill continues to be without the services of Brad Walker who has an ankle problem. Marlon Fossey (knee) continues his recovery at parent club Fulham, whilst Rekeil Pyke (groin) and Leon Clarke (hamstring) remain absent.

Town’s last win at the Keepmoat Stadium occurred in September 2017. Joe Riley and Arthur Gnahoua netted in a 2-1 victory.

Rovers boss Darren Moore will be without Southampton loanee Josh Sims. The winger sustained a hamstring injury during last week’s win against Swindon.

Former Shrewsbury winger Jon Taylor has recently returned from a muscle strain, whilst Danny Amos has also recently recovered from a similar problem.

Doncaster who beat Burton 3-1 last time out, occupy 4th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Doncaster Rovers

15. Lumley, 2. Halliday, 4. Anderson, 21. Butler, 24. John, 14. Smith, 8. Whiteman, 11. Taylor, 17. Richards, 3. James, 10. Okenabirhie

Subs: 5. Wright, 10. Lokilo, 13. Jones, 16. Amos, 19. John-Jules, 26. Coppinger, 29. Hasani

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 14. Millar, 8. Norburn, 6. Goss, 10. Vela, 15. C. Daniels, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 20. Tracey, 22. J. Daniels, 27. Pugh, 35. Cummings

