Match Preview: Lincoln City V Shrewsbury Town

Rejuvenated Shrewsbury Town are hoping to upset the odds once more when they travel to Sincil Bank to face Lincoln City.

Shrewsbury Town put in a memorable performance against league leaders Hull City, with all facets of their game on point.

Town had gone ten league games without victory, but Charlie Daniels’ first half goal; ended that dismal record.

In what could be a seasoning defining moment, Shrewsbury nullified the Tigers’ defence and looked a threat going forward.

Steve Cotterill will be aiming to build on that victory and pile the misery on 2nd placed side Lincoln who suffered a 4-0 home defeat against Sunderland at the weekend.

Shrewsbury are closing in on a full compliment of players, although Brad Walker is out with an ankle problem. Marlon Fossey (knee), Rekeil Pyke (groin), and Leon Clarke (hamstring) continue to be unavailable.

Town’s last away victory against Lincoln was an emphatic 5-1 success in February 2011. A Lionel Ainsworth hattrick, a Julian Kelly own goal, and Jon Taylor’s opener provided the victory.

The home side welcomed back Montsma (knee) and Jones (calf) for the defeat to the Black Cats. The duo did not feature during their 4-1 win against Shrewsbury last week. Conor McGrandles picked up a knock during the EFL Trophy tie and is a doubt.

Liam Bridcutt (calf) and Adam Jackson (knee) are on the treatment table. Theo Archibald is still struggling with a calf problem.

Possible Line Ups

Lincoln City

1. Palmer, 22. Eyoma, 4. Montsma, 16. Walsh, 7. Edun, 24. Gotts, 10. Grant, 8. Jones, 26. Anderson, 9. Hopper, 20. Johnson

Subs: 3.Melbourne, 11. Scully, 17. Howarth, 25. Elbouzedi, 30. Roughan, 31. Long

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 14. Millar, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 15. C. Daniels, 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 6. Goss, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 20. Tracey, 22. J. Daniels, 27. Pugh, 35. Cummings

