Match Report: Hull City 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town end their ten-game winless record as they secure a priceless victory against table-toppers Hull City.

A coupon buster occurred in Humberside as a Shrewsbury Town side at the wrong end of the table, defeated the league leaders.

Town were full value as a regimented defence coupled with endeavourer at the other end of the pitch; was enough to secure the win at the KCOM.

Charlie Daniels scored his first Shrewsbury league goal, and despite a few nervy moments at the end, Steve Cotterill can celebrate his first victory in charge.

He made just the one change from the side that drew 1-1 with Charlton Athletic last weekend. Josh Vela was drafted in at the expense of Marc Pugh who dropped to the bench.

The home side made the early inroads. Half-hearted appeals for a penalty were turned down when Wilkes’ cross struck Ro Shaun-Williams’ elbow – but the defender’s arms were in a ‘natural’ position. Former Town loanee Josh Emmanuel moved through the gears, and struck a left footed effort narrowly wide of the post.

At the other end, Shrewsbury were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box. However, Sean Goss’ set-piece was straight at goalkeeper Matt Ingram. The visitors began to enjoy some pressure of their own. Former Middlesbrough midfielder Richard Smallwood could only clear as far as Charlie Daniels. Sean Goss’ clever dummy allowed the ball to run free for Ollie Norburn – the Town Captain’s deflected shot was turned behind by Matt Ingram.

Steve Cotterill’s side were very much in the ascendancy. Charlie Daniels’ radar was slightly askew, but Matt Ingram was scrambling across his goal. And with 27th minutes on the clock, Shrewsbury found the goal that their play merited. Daniels was harshly booked for time-wasting from a throw-in, but the decision seemed to spur the full-back on. Fantastic midfield play eventually allowed Daniel Udoh to guide the ball into Charlie Daniels who carried on his run into the area – he lifted over Matt Ingram to nudge Shrewsbury ahead.

Hull City had the final opportunity of a lively first half. Ex-Sunderland midfielder George Honeyman swept a free-kick into the danger area which was met by Reece Burke. His header just about cleared the crossbar.

Town continued to pose a threat in the early stages of the second half. Aaron Pierre was completely unmarked inside the area, but he couldn’t connect to Charlie Daniels’ free-kick. The Grenada international also nodded wide following Shaun Whalley’s delivery.

Grant McCann’s side struggled to create meaningful opportunities; but Greg Docherty should have equalised. Wilkes’ neat lay-off from Elder’s corner reached the former Shrewsbury loanee, but he could only volley over from close range.

Shrewsbury were defending superbly. One such example was when Ro Shaun-Williams cut out Elder’s cross with Northern Ireland international Josh Magennis looking to pounce.

The final opportunity of a wonderful afternoon for those of a Blue and Amber persuasion, fell to the 2014 FA Cup finalists. Lewie Coyle found space on the right and crossed for the unmarked George Honeyman – the midfielder hooked over when he should have scored.

The much-needed win sees Town rise a place to 22nd. Hull remain top by virtue of Lincoln’s heavy loss to Sunderland. Shrewsbury will be hoping to take advantage of potential low Lincoln morale when they visit the Imps on Tuesday night – Hull go to Blackpool.

Team Line Ups

Hull City

13. Ingram, 12. Emmanuel (79), 5. Burke, 24. Greaves, 3. Elder, 6. Smallwood (62), 10. Honeyman, 33. Docherty, 7. Wilkes, 27. Magennis, 16. Adelakun (62)

Subs: 2. Coyle (79), 8. Batty, 9. Eaves (62), 17. McLaughlin, 18. Slater, 19. Lewis-Potter (62), 32. Cartwright

Subs Not Used: 8. Batty, 17. McLaughlin, 18. Slater, 32. Cartwright

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 14. Millar, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 15. C. Daniels, 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 6. Goss (81), 7. Whalley (69), 23. Udoh (90)

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards (81), 20. Tracey (90), 22. J. Daniels, 27. Pugh (69), 35. Cummings

Subs Not Used: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 22. J. Daniels, 35. Cummings

Other League One Results

Blackpool 0 – 0 Oxford

Bristol Rovers 3 – 0 Plymouth

Charlton 5 – 2 AFC Wimbledon

Crewe 2 – 1 Northampton

Doncaster 2 – 1 Gillingham

Ipswich 0 – 2 Portsmouth

Lincoln 0 – 4 Sunderland

MK Dons 1 – 1 Burton

Peterborough 4 – 1 Rochdale

Wigan 4 – 3 Accrington

