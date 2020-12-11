Match Preview: Hull City v Shrewsbury Town

Two sides with contrasting fortunes meet at the KCOM as Shrewsbury Town travel to league leaders Hull City.

Shrewsbury’s struggles are in contrast to Hull City who sit top of the league – although the Tigers do have more resources at their disposal.

Steve Cotterill has brought about a culture shift at Town, with recent performances suggesting a maiden league win in charge of the Shropshire outfit for the ex-Bristol boss is not too far away.

The Cheltenham born manager said that he needed to see what fringe players could do in midweek – but some put in poor performances during a 4-1 loss against Lincoln.

Cotterill revealed that an unnamed player sustained a knock, but all others came through unscathed. Spurs loanee Shillow Tracey featured for the first time in four matches after recovering from an unspecified injury. Ryan Sears was back on the bench after a period out with an ankle problem.

Aaron Pierre is likely to return to the heart of the Shrewsbury defence – the Grenadian international was suspended for the Papa John’s Trophy tie.

Brad Walker remains out with ankle ligament damage. Marlon Fossey (knee) continues his recovery at parent club Fulham, whilst Rekeil Pyke (groin) and Leon Clarke (hamstring) near first team returns.

These two sides meet for the first time in over 17 years. Jon Otsemobor and former Walsall manager Dean Keates scored in a 2-0 win in March 2003. Town are looking for their first away victory against Hull since a 4-1 success in November 1997.

Former Town loanee Tom Eaves could be available. The Hull striker was withdrawn against Crewe in midweek through illness – but he has since tested negative for coronavirus.

Martin Samuelson is a doubt after suffering a calf injury during the warm-up. Jordy de Wijs has resumed training, whilst Dan Batty (hamstring) is also in contention. However, Alfie and Callum Jones (both hamstring) are out.

The table-toppers drew 1-1 with Oxford in their last league outing.

Possible Line-Ups

Hull City

13. Ingram, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Burke, 24. Greaves, 3. Elder, 10. Honeyman, 6. Smallwood, 33. Docherty, 7. Wilkes, 27. Magennis, 16. Adelakun

Subs: 1. Long, 2. Coyle, 4. De Wijs, 9. Eaves, 11. Scott, 18. Slater, 19. Lewis-Potter

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 14. Millar, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 15. C. Daniels, 8. Norburn, 10. Vela, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh, 27. Pugh

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 6. Goss, 22. J. Daniels, 25. High, 35. Cummings

Other League One Fixtures

Blackpool V Oxford

Bristol Rovers V Plymouth

Charlton V AFC Wimbledon

Crewe V Northampton

Doncaster V Gillingham

Ipswich V Portsmouth

Lincoln V Sunderland

MK Dons V Burton

Peterborough V Rochdale

Swindon V Fleetwood

Wigan V Accrington

