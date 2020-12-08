Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Lincoln City

Shrewsbury Town take a break from league action tonight to contest the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy against high-flyers Lincoln City.

Town boss Steve Cotterill has revealed that he will rotate his side as the fixture schedule continues to pile up.

One player who will definitely not feature against the Imps is midfielder Brad Walker. The former Crewe man has sustained ankle ligament damage and is likely to be out for between six and eight weeks. Grenada international Aaron Pierre received two yellow cards during the group stages and thus is suspended.

Shrewsbury were able to welcome back Ethan Ebanks-Landell from a head injury as Town rescued a point in the 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic. Dave Edwards was benched against the Addicks after he suffered a knock against Oxford City – the ex-Wales international could slot back into the starting line-up.

It is not known how long Tottenham loanee Shillow Tracey will be out for. The winger has missed the last four games with an unspecified problem. Ryan Sears and Marlon Fossey (both ankle) remain absent – Leon Clarke (hamstring) and Rekeil Pyke (groin) continue their recoveries.

Shrewsbury will have bittersweet memories about facing Lincoln City in this competition. They reached the 2018 final but fell at the final hurdle as Elliot Whitehouse netted the games only goal. Shaun Whalley is the only current Town player that featured in that game, whilst only Harry Anderson remains of Lincoln’s 18-man squad. Shrewsbury’s last home win against Lincoln arrived in October 2010; Mark Wright and Jake Robinson converted in a 2-0 win.

The visitors may only have 14 available players with boss Michael Appleton struggling with a threadbare squad. Liam Bridcutt has a calf complaint whilst Adam Jackson is suffering with a knee problem.

Lewis Montsma (knee), James Jones and Theo Archibald (both calf) have only been rated as “50/50” to feature by boss Michael Appleton. To compound matters, Tayo Edun is ruled out due to suspension.

However, back-up stopper Ethan Ross is fit against after recovering from a hip injury – but Alex Palmer is expected to keep his place in the starting line-up. Youngsters Sam Long and Hayden Cann could be in the squad, whilst Sean Roughan may start.

Lincoln who beat Rochdale 2-0 last time out, currently occupy 2nd place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 14. Millar, 5. Williams, 3. Golbourne, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 15. C. Daniels, 4. Edwards, 6. Goss, 22. J. Daniels, 35. Cummings, 27. Pugh

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 7. Whalley, 8. Norburn, 10. Vela, 23. Udoh, 25. High, 30. Caton

Lincoln City

1. Palmer, 22. Eyoma, 30. Roughan, 16. Walsh, 3. Melbourne, 17. Howarth, 10. Grant, 18. McGrandles, 26. Anderson, 9. Hopper, 11. Scully

Subs: 14. Archibald, 24. Gotts, 31. Long, 33. Cann

