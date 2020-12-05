3.9 C
Shropshire
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Home Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Charlton Athletic

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town rescue a well-deserved point in the last kick of the game against Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic.

Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Shrewsbury Town are well versed in conceding injury time goals. However, this time the tables turned as sheer persistence from Dave Edwards gave Town a 95th minute penalty. Ollie Norburn drove the ball home to salvage a point.

The home side were superb in the second half and were denied twice by the woodwork. It appeared that their luck would be out when Ben Watson’s deflected effort put Charlton ahead.

Yet Shrewsbury didn’t give up and were duly rewarded when the referee pointed to the spot, and whilst the first home league win remains elusive, you get the feeling that this point is a huge step in the right direction.

Steve Cotterill made two changes from the side that drew against Accrington in midweek. An ankle injury ruled Brad Walker out, but Ethan Ebanks-Landell returned from a head injury. Marc Pugh replaced Sean Goss who dropped to the bench.

The visitors started the opening 20 minutes in the ascendancy. Dutchman Ian Maatsen was lively down the left flank and his box of tricks culminated in a fine delivery which no Charlton player could take advantage of. The Chelsea loanee then saw his powerful shot blocked behind by Ro Shaun-Williams after Aaron Pierre struggled to clear his lines.

Shrewsbury appeared relatively comfortable despite Charlton’s control of the game. Alex Gilbey’s cross was glanced behind by former Arsenal forward Chuks Aneke.

At the other end, Shaun Whalley’s accurate corner was powered over the bar by Aaron Pierre as Town looked to seize the initiative. In a relatively subdued first half, a clever flick from Marc Pugh sent Matt Millar through. The Newcastle Jets loanee shot straight into the arms of Ben Amos. Prior to that Chuks Aneke fired straight into Matija Sarkic’s midriff.

The home side had the final chance in the first period of note. Josh Vela’s low delivery found Marc Pugh – the former Bournemouth midfielders’ effort was deflected behind by Akin Famewo.

In the 55th minute Matt Millar nodded Shaun Whalley’s corner into the ground, but no action was required by Ben Amos. Shrewsbury Town were up for it – snapping into tackles and appearing eager to win the ball back. Matt Millar found space down the right and cut onto his left foot; the Aussie whipped the ball goalward and the strike clipped the top of the crossbar.

The visitors’ attacking threat was non-existent, although Alex Gilbey did curl an effort wide after great work by Ian Maatsen. Marc Pugh was roared on by the Town faithful to shoot, he obliged but skewed well wide from distance.

Despite Shrewsbury being on top, it was Charlton who took the lead with 20 minutes to go. Wales’ record appearance holder Chris Gunter was afforded too much room and he was allowed to find ex Watford enforcer Ben Watson with ease. The veteran midfielder saw his attempt deflect off Ethan Ebanks-Landell and beat Matija Sarkic.

Town responded extremely well to going behind. Josh Vela’s cross was tipped onto the woodwork by Ben Amos. The ball fell kindly for Josh Daniels, but his drive was heroically blocked by Addicks Captain Jason Pearce.

Steve Cotterill’s side were laying siege to the Charlton goal in the closing exchanges. Shaun Whalley guided the ball into the path of Jason Cummings. The Scot’s low strike appeared to take a nick off of a Charlton player and whistled narrowly wide. Ollie Norburn tried a shot from outside the box – Ben Amos parried behind.

Town appeared to be heading for another defeat, but Dave Edwards’ sheer persistence in chasing a lost cause ended up in him winning a penalty. Ollie Norburn took the responsibility and blasted the ball into the bottom right corner to earn his side a point.

Shrewsbury avoid going bottom with the late goal and remain in 23rd place – Charlton drop to 6th.

Town contest the 2nd round of the Papa John’s Trophy against Lincoln on Tuesday, whilst Charlton’s next game is next Saturday at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 14. Millar (77), 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 15. C. Daniels, 8. Norburn, 10. Vela, 7. Whalley, 27. Pugh (65), 23. Udoh (72)

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards (65), 6. Goss, 22. J. Daniels (77), 25. High, 35. Cummings (72)

Subs Not Used: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 6. Goss, 25. High

Charlton Athletic

13. Amos, 2. Gunter, 5. Famewo, 6. Pearce, 22. Maatsen, 26. Watson, 8. Forster-Caskey (61), 15. Pratley, 11. Gilbey (61), 10. Aneke (69), 14. Washington

Subs: 3. Purrington, 7. Williams (61 – 85), 16. Matthews (85), 17. Bogle (69), 19. Morgan (61), 30. Maynard-Brewer, 50. Henry

Subs Not Used: 3. Purrington, 30. Maynard-Brewer, 50. Henry

Other League One Results

Accrington 2 – 1 MK Dons
AFC Wimbledon 2 – 4 Bristol Rovers
Burton 1 – 1 Crewe
Fleetwood 0 – 1 Blackpool
Gillingham 2 – 0 Swindon
Northampton 0 – 2 Doncaster
Oxford 1 – 1 Hull
Plymouth 1 – 2 Ipswich
Portsmouth 2 – 0 Peterborough
Rochdale 0 – 2 Lincoln
Sunderland 0 – 1 Wigan

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Arrest Handcuff Generic

Drug warrant leads to three arrests in Shrewsbury

Three people have been arrested for drug offences in Shrewsbury following a warrant.
Read Article
Pictured celebrating the new High Street fund are, from left, Steph Burton of Dawley Launderette, Claudia Churchill of Hilbrae Charity Shop with Boo the dog and Monika Janczylo of Golden Rolls

Fund to boost Dawley High Street

Great Dawley Town Council has launched a ‘Community High Street Fund’ with £35,000 available to help bring new life to the area.
Read Article
Fossil Free Shropshire demonstrated outside Shirehall dressed as scientists in order to highlight a controversial new report from the Shropshire County Pension Fund.

Campaigners reject Shropshire County Pension Fund’s new climate risk report

Campaigners from Fossil Free Shropshire, a grassroots group calling on the Shropshire County Pension Fund to stop investing in fossil fuels, protested outside Shirehall over the release of a new Climate Risk report at today's pension fund meeting.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Charlton Athletic

Shrewsbury Town rescue a well-deserved point in the last kick of the game against Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Steve Cotterill and his new look coaching set-up will be hoping to find that elusive home league win when Shrewsbury Town host Charlton Athletic.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury Town once again concede late on as Steve Cotterill’s first league game in charge ends with a share of the spoils.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Shropshire Chamber says Government needs to do more to help businesses

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is calling on the Government to ensure it is meeting five key tests to help power an economic recovery.
Read Article
Brian Evans, managing partner of Lanyon Bowdler

Shropshire law firm maintains excellent rankings in national guide

A Shropshire law firm has maintained its excellent rankings in a national guide, with 14 lawyers highlighted as recommended practitioners.
Read Article

New radio station aimed at the Shropshire business community launches online

A brand new online radio station aimed at the Shropshire business community has launched online.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Cards for Good Causes supports more than 250 national and local charities

Cards for Good Causes pop-up reopens in Ludlow

Cards for Good Causes in Ludlow has reopened in a new location for 2020 with social distancing and covid-19 precautions in place.
Read Article
The lights and music will be on daily from 4:30pm through to 10pm

Charity Christmas lights shine bright in Higher Heath

For the third year running, a house in Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch will be decked with lights in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC).
Read Article
Denise Kerr

Oswestry nursery manager launches debut children’s book

A manager from a local Oswestry Nursery, Jeanette Pearson-Tanner, has launched her debut children’s book – ‘The Pre School Detectives’.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The live highlights included the battle between chivalric heroes in the popular Tournament of Knights

Online audiences entertained by digital 2020 Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

Audiences were treated to the authentic historic festivities of the annual Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre when it was held online for the first time.
Read Article
Severn Valley Railway is launching something really exciting from Bridgnorth this Christmas

Christmas is coming to the Severn Valley Railway

The Severn Valley Railway launches its special Christmas services on Thursday 3rd December and is celebrating an enthusiastic take-up of seats on board its trains.
Read Article
Judy Collins

Folk legend Judy Collins tops artist list for Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2021

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has made its first major line-up announcement for 2021 after managing to secure the majority of its performers from this year's festival that was postponed due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
3.9 ° C
4.4 °
3.3 °
93 %
3.1kmh
6 %
Sat
3 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
4 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP