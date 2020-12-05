Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Charlton Athletic

Shrewsbury Town rescue a well-deserved point in the last kick of the game against Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic.

Shrewsbury Town are well versed in conceding injury time goals. However, this time the tables turned as sheer persistence from Dave Edwards gave Town a 95th minute penalty. Ollie Norburn drove the ball home to salvage a point.

The home side were superb in the second half and were denied twice by the woodwork. It appeared that their luck would be out when Ben Watson’s deflected effort put Charlton ahead.

Yet Shrewsbury didn’t give up and were duly rewarded when the referee pointed to the spot, and whilst the first home league win remains elusive, you get the feeling that this point is a huge step in the right direction.

Steve Cotterill made two changes from the side that drew against Accrington in midweek. An ankle injury ruled Brad Walker out, but Ethan Ebanks-Landell returned from a head injury. Marc Pugh replaced Sean Goss who dropped to the bench.

The visitors started the opening 20 minutes in the ascendancy. Dutchman Ian Maatsen was lively down the left flank and his box of tricks culminated in a fine delivery which no Charlton player could take advantage of. The Chelsea loanee then saw his powerful shot blocked behind by Ro Shaun-Williams after Aaron Pierre struggled to clear his lines.

Shrewsbury appeared relatively comfortable despite Charlton’s control of the game. Alex Gilbey’s cross was glanced behind by former Arsenal forward Chuks Aneke.

At the other end, Shaun Whalley’s accurate corner was powered over the bar by Aaron Pierre as Town looked to seize the initiative. In a relatively subdued first half, a clever flick from Marc Pugh sent Matt Millar through. The Newcastle Jets loanee shot straight into the arms of Ben Amos. Prior to that Chuks Aneke fired straight into Matija Sarkic’s midriff.

The home side had the final chance in the first period of note. Josh Vela’s low delivery found Marc Pugh – the former Bournemouth midfielders’ effort was deflected behind by Akin Famewo.

In the 55th minute Matt Millar nodded Shaun Whalley’s corner into the ground, but no action was required by Ben Amos. Shrewsbury Town were up for it – snapping into tackles and appearing eager to win the ball back. Matt Millar found space down the right and cut onto his left foot; the Aussie whipped the ball goalward and the strike clipped the top of the crossbar.

The visitors’ attacking threat was non-existent, although Alex Gilbey did curl an effort wide after great work by Ian Maatsen. Marc Pugh was roared on by the Town faithful to shoot, he obliged but skewed well wide from distance.

Despite Shrewsbury being on top, it was Charlton who took the lead with 20 minutes to go. Wales’ record appearance holder Chris Gunter was afforded too much room and he was allowed to find ex Watford enforcer Ben Watson with ease. The veteran midfielder saw his attempt deflect off Ethan Ebanks-Landell and beat Matija Sarkic.

Town responded extremely well to going behind. Josh Vela’s cross was tipped onto the woodwork by Ben Amos. The ball fell kindly for Josh Daniels, but his drive was heroically blocked by Addicks Captain Jason Pearce.

Steve Cotterill’s side were laying siege to the Charlton goal in the closing exchanges. Shaun Whalley guided the ball into the path of Jason Cummings. The Scot’s low strike appeared to take a nick off of a Charlton player and whistled narrowly wide. Ollie Norburn tried a shot from outside the box – Ben Amos parried behind.

Town appeared to be heading for another defeat, but Dave Edwards’ sheer persistence in chasing a lost cause ended up in him winning a penalty. Ollie Norburn took the responsibility and blasted the ball into the bottom right corner to earn his side a point.

Shrewsbury avoid going bottom with the late goal and remain in 23rd place – Charlton drop to 6th.

Town contest the 2nd round of the Papa John’s Trophy against Lincoln on Tuesday, whilst Charlton’s next game is next Saturday at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 14. Millar (77), 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 15. C. Daniels, 8. Norburn, 10. Vela, 7. Whalley, 27. Pugh (65), 23. Udoh (72)

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards (65), 6. Goss, 22. J. Daniels (77), 25. High, 35. Cummings (72)

Subs Not Used: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 6. Goss, 25. High

Charlton Athletic

13. Amos, 2. Gunter, 5. Famewo, 6. Pearce, 22. Maatsen, 26. Watson, 8. Forster-Caskey (61), 15. Pratley, 11. Gilbey (61), 10. Aneke (69), 14. Washington

Subs: 3. Purrington, 7. Williams (61 – 85), 16. Matthews (85), 17. Bogle (69), 19. Morgan (61), 30. Maynard-Brewer, 50. Henry

Subs Not Used: 3. Purrington, 30. Maynard-Brewer, 50. Henry

Other League One Results

Accrington 2 – 1 MK Dons

AFC Wimbledon 2 – 4 Bristol Rovers

Burton 1 – 1 Crewe

Fleetwood 0 – 1 Blackpool

Gillingham 2 – 0 Swindon

Northampton 0 – 2 Doncaster

Oxford 1 – 1 Hull

Plymouth 1 – 2 Ipswich

Portsmouth 2 – 0 Peterborough

Rochdale 0 – 2 Lincoln

Sunderland 0 – 1 Wigan

