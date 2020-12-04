Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Steve Cotterill and his new look coaching set-up will be hoping to find that elusive home league win when Shrewsbury Town host Charlton Athletic.

Steve Cotterill has begun to draft in his own coaching team as he looks to propel Town up the table. Aaron Wilbraham, a former Crystal Palace, Bristol City, and Bolton striker has ended his playing days to take over as assistant manager.

Keith Burt, a former Chief Scout at Nottingham Forest has joined to scour the market as Cotterill signals his intent to bring in new players.

But his current crop will be tasked with ending a dismal home record, as Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against Accrington became another home league game that Shrewsbury failed to win.

Shrewsbury could welcome back Ethan Ebanks-Landell. The defender missed the midweek fixture due to the requirement to observe concussion protocols. Dave Edwards, who limped off against Oxford City, may return to the starting line-up.

The home side remain without full-backs Ryan Sears (ankle) and Marlon Fossey (knee). Rekeil Pyke continues his recovery from a groin injury, whilst veteran striker Leon Clarke (hamstring) closes in on a return. Tottenham loanee Shillow Tracey is a doubt with an unspecified problem.

Shrewsbury’s last home league victory against Charlton arrived in February 2017. Shaun Whalley, Tyler Roberts, and Louis Dodds (twice) were on target in an enthralling 4-3 victory.

The Addicks will be without striker Paul Smyth who could miss up to a month of action. The Northern Ireland international required 5 stiches following a gash to his knee sustained during a clash against Ipswich.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that Andrew Shinnie is struggling with a thigh problem and may be unavailable.

Jake Forster-Caskey is eying a return after resuming training, whilst Ian Maatsen has served his one game suspension. Dylan Levitt and Deji Oshilaja are self-isolating after the former’s positive coronavirus test result.

The visitors who lost 1-0 at home to MK Dons last time out, occupy 4th place in League One.

Possible Line-Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 2. Pierre, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 5. Williams, 14. Millar, 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 4. Edwards, 15. C. Daniels, 23. Udoh, 7. Whalley

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 16. Walker, 22. J. Daniels, 25. High, 27. Pugh, 35. Cummings

Charlton Athletic

13. Amos, 16. Matthews, 2. Gunter, 15. Pratley, 3. Purrington, 19. Morgan, 26. Watson, 21. Maddison, 11. Gilbey, 17. Bogle, 14. Washington

Subs: 5. Famewo, 6. Pearce, 7. Williams, 8. Forster-Caskey, 10. Aneke, 30. Maynard-Brewer, 50. Henry

