Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury Town once again concede late on as Steve Cotterill’s first league game in charge ends with a share of the spoils.

Shrewsbury Town were on the cusp of victory once more as the game reached its dying embers. However, the narrative of conceding late on shows no signs of abating, as Ryan Cassidy rescued a point for John Coleman’s side.

Town had turned the game on its head after Aaron Pierre and Shaun Whalley cancelled out a 24th minute opener from Joe Pritchard. Yet a late penalty, which was initially save by Matija Sarkic but converted from the rebound, means that a first home league win for Shrewsbury remains elusive.

Steve Cotterill made three changes from the side that defeated Oxford City at the weekend. Brad Walker, Matt Millar, and Daniel Udoh were drafted into the starting line-up. Ethan Ebanks-Landell was missing owing to a head injury, whilst Dave Edwards and Marc Pugh dropped to the bench. The reinstated Sean Goss made his first league start of the season.

It was the first time in almost ten months that Shrewsbury fans were able to watch their side live from the Montgomery Waters Meadow. And the 2,000 strong contingent were making an abundance of noise to roar their team on. And Town started the brighter of the two teams. Sarkic’s quick-thinking released Matt Millar down the flank, the Aussie’s delivery was tantalising but none of his teammates were able to capitalise.

At the other end, ex Northern Ireland U21 international Dion Charles caught Ro Shaun-Williams in possession. His long-range effort was kept out by Montenegro international Matija Sarkic. Shrewsbury were unable to test Stanley keeper Toby Savin in the opening 20 minutes – Shaun Whalley did blaze an effort comfortably over the crossbar.

Instead it was the visitors who drew first blood. Ro Shaun-Williams conceded a free-kick and former Tottenham academy product Joe Pritchard took the responsibility. It didn’t appear to have too much power on it, but Sarkic couldn’t keep it out and John Coleman’s side were ahead.

Shrewsbury were not behind for long as they found themselves level just two minutes after the restart. Charlie Daniels’ free-kick was met by Aaron Pierre and his accurate header found the back of the net. Town were buoyed by the equaliser and were marshalled by the impressive Matt Millar.

The home side began the second period on the front foot. Daniel Udoh was looking to profit from an expert delivery but Savin managed to command his area and punch clear. The ball found Matt Millar whose strike was cleared off the line by former Hull City defender Harvey Rodgers. Josh Vela cracked one wide from distance as Shrewsbury looked to turn the screw.

Accrington’s biggest threat was Joe Pritchard. The midfielder already had one goal to his name and was looking for another to add to his tally, but could only fire wide. Seamus Connelly also found his radar askew, whilst Matt Butcher was also unable to test Sarkic. However, the latter tried again and came within a whisker of regaining the lead for his team.

In the 86th minute Shrewsbury nudged themselves ahead. Shaun Whalley’s free-kick was on a postage stamp as Savin had no chance at preventing the ball go in at the far corner.

The three points appeared to have been secured, but Town were once again pegged back in injury time. Aaron Pierre was the guilty party in conceding the penalty – Cassidy’s effort from 12 yards was initially saved, but the Watford loanee tucked away the rebound.

Shrewsbury have another chance to secure their first home league win of the campaign when they welcome Charlton on Saturday – Accrington are at home to MK Dons.

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 2. Pierre, 5. Williams, 16. Walker (82), 14. Millar, 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 6. Goss (66), 15. C. Daniels, 23. Udoh (93), 7. Whalley

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne (93), 4. Edwards (82), 22. J. Daniels, 25. High (66), 27. Pugh, 35. Cummings

Subs Not Used: 1. Burgoyne, 22. J. Daniels, 27. Pugh, 35. Cummings

Accrington Stanley

40. Savin, 2. Nottingham, 3. Hughes, 4. Burgess, 18. Rodgers (90), 6. Butcher, 28. Connelly, 8. Russell (76), 10. Pritchard, 19. Bishop, 32. Charles

Subs: 1. Baxter, 9. Cassidy (90), 12. Maguire, 14. Uwakwe, 16. Barclay (76), 24. Sama, 26. Mansell

Subs Not Used: 1. Baxter, 12. Maguire, 14. Uwakwe, 24. Sama, 26. Mansell

Other League One Results

Tuesday:

Blackpool 1 – 0 Portsmouth

Crewe 4 – 2 Swindon

Lincoln 2 – 1 Wigan

Oxford 0 – 0 Ipswich

Sunderland 1 – 1 Burton

Northampton 1 – 0 Fleetwood

Plymouth 0 – 4 Rochdale

Wednesday:

AFC Wimbledon 2 – 1 Peterborough

Bristol Rovers 0 – 2 Gillingham

Hull 2 – 1 Doncaster

Charlton 0 – 1 MK Dons

