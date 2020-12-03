2.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Home Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Accrington Stanley

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town once again concede late on as Steve Cotterill’s first league game in charge ends with a share of the spoils.

Shrewsbury Town were on the cusp of victory once more as the game reached its dying embers. However, the narrative of conceding late on shows no signs of abating, as Ryan Cassidy rescued a point for John Coleman’s side.

Town had turned the game on its head after Aaron Pierre and Shaun Whalley cancelled out a 24th minute opener from Joe Pritchard. Yet a late penalty, which was initially save by Matija Sarkic but converted from the rebound, means that a first home league win for Shrewsbury remains elusive.

Steve Cotterill made three changes from the side that defeated Oxford City at the weekend. Brad Walker, Matt Millar, and Daniel Udoh were drafted into the starting line-up. Ethan Ebanks-Landell was missing owing to a head injury, whilst Dave Edwards and Marc Pugh dropped to the bench. The reinstated Sean Goss made his first league start of the season.

It was the first time in almost ten months that Shrewsbury fans were able to watch their side live from the Montgomery Waters Meadow. And the 2,000 strong contingent were making an abundance of noise to roar their team on. And Town started the brighter of the two teams. Sarkic’s quick-thinking released Matt Millar down the flank, the Aussie’s delivery was tantalising but none of his teammates were able to capitalise.

At the other end, ex Northern Ireland U21 international Dion Charles caught Ro Shaun-Williams in possession. His long-range effort was kept out by Montenegro international Matija Sarkic. Shrewsbury were unable to test Stanley keeper Toby Savin in the opening 20 minutes – Shaun Whalley did blaze an effort comfortably over the crossbar.

Instead it was the visitors who drew first blood. Ro Shaun-Williams conceded a free-kick and former Tottenham academy product Joe Pritchard took the responsibility. It didn’t appear to have too much power on it, but Sarkic couldn’t keep it out and John Coleman’s side were ahead.

Shrewsbury were not behind for long as they found themselves level just two minutes after the restart. Charlie Daniels’ free-kick was met by Aaron Pierre and his accurate header found the back of the net. Town were buoyed by the equaliser and were marshalled by the impressive Matt Millar.

The home side began the second period on the front foot. Daniel Udoh was looking to profit from an expert delivery but Savin managed to command his area and punch clear. The ball found Matt Millar whose strike was cleared off the line by former Hull City defender Harvey Rodgers. Josh Vela cracked one wide from distance as Shrewsbury looked to turn the screw.

Accrington’s biggest threat was Joe Pritchard. The midfielder already had one goal to his name and was looking for another to add to his tally, but could only fire wide. Seamus Connelly also found his radar askew, whilst Matt Butcher was also unable to test Sarkic. However, the latter tried again and came within a whisker of regaining the lead for his team.

In the 86th minute Shrewsbury nudged themselves ahead. Shaun Whalley’s free-kick was on a postage stamp as Savin had no chance at preventing the ball go in at the far corner.

The three points appeared to have been secured, but Town were once again pegged back in injury time. Aaron Pierre was the guilty party in conceding the penalty – Cassidy’s effort from 12 yards was initially saved, but the Watford loanee tucked away the rebound.

Shrewsbury have another chance to secure their first home league win of the campaign when they welcome Charlton on Saturday – Accrington are at home to MK Dons.

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 2. Pierre, 5. Williams, 16. Walker (82), 14. Millar, 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 6. Goss (66), 15. C. Daniels, 23. Udoh (93), 7. Whalley

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne (93), 4. Edwards (82), 22. J. Daniels, 25. High (66), 27. Pugh, 35. Cummings

Subs Not Used: 1. Burgoyne, 22. J. Daniels, 27. Pugh, 35. Cummings

Accrington Stanley

40. Savin, 2. Nottingham, 3. Hughes, 4. Burgess, 18. Rodgers (90), 6. Butcher, 28. Connelly, 8. Russell (76), 10. Pritchard, 19. Bishop, 32. Charles

Subs: 1. Baxter, 9. Cassidy (90), 12. Maguire, 14. Uwakwe, 16. Barclay (76), 24. Sama, 26. Mansell

Subs Not Used: 1. Baxter, 12. Maguire, 14. Uwakwe, 24. Sama, 26. Mansell

Other League One Results

Tuesday:

Blackpool 1 – 0 Portsmouth
Crewe 4 – 2 Swindon
Lincoln 2 – 1 Wigan
Oxford 0 – 0 Ipswich
Sunderland 1 – 1 Burton
Northampton 1 – 0 Fleetwood
Plymouth 0 – 4 Rochdale

Wednesday:

AFC Wimbledon 2 – 1 Peterborough
Bristol Rovers 0 – 2 Gillingham
Hull 2 – 1 Doncaster
Charlton 0 – 1 MK Dons

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Two men arrested and drugs seized from address in Telford

Two men have been arrested after police officers carried out a warrant at an address in Sutton Hill this morning.
Read Article
Rachel Schubert of Ellesmere College with the Artsmark Platinum Award

Shropshire College receives top award for arts for a second time

A Shropshire College has been handed the top award in recognition of its art provision for a second time.
Read Article
Ryan Hatton was described by the Judge as a menace to young females. Image: West Mercia Police

Telford man jailed after being ‘stung’ by paedophile hunter group

A Telford man has been jailed after he was ‘stung’ by a paedophile hunter group. He was arrested and an investigation launched by Telford CID.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury Town once again concede late on as Steve Cotterill’s first league game in charge ends with a share of the spoils.
Read Article
Racing at Chelmarsh Sailing Club. Photo: Terry Gumbley

Chelmarsh Sailing Club shortlisted for national award

Chelmarsh Sailing Club has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award following a hugely successful year on the water despite the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Accrington Stanley

In a huge boost for Shrewsbury Town supporters, 2,000 of them will witness Steve Cotterill’s first league game in charge this evening.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Shropshire Chamber says Government needs to do more to help businesses

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is calling on the Government to ensure it is meeting five key tests to help power an economic recovery.
Read Article
Brian Evans, managing partner of Lanyon Bowdler

Shropshire law firm maintains excellent rankings in national guide

A Shropshire law firm has maintained its excellent rankings in a national guide, with 14 lawyers highlighted as recommended practitioners.
Read Article

New radio station aimed at the Shropshire business community launches online

A brand new online radio station aimed at the Shropshire business community has launched online.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The lights and music will be on daily from 4:30pm through to 10pm

Charity Christmas lights shine bright in Higher Heath

For the third year running, a house in Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch will be decked with lights in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC).
Read Article
Denise Kerr

Oswestry nursery manager launches debut children’s book

A manager from a local Oswestry Nursery, Jeanette Pearson-Tanner, has launched her debut children’s book – ‘The Pre School Detectives’.
Read Article
Year 5 have made an early bid in the hope of becoming the next ‘Reading Champions!

Readers reap the rewards at Ellesmere Primary School

Bookworms at Ellesmere Primary School have caught the reading bug with the launch of a new initiative to get them excited about literature.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The live highlights included the battle between chivalric heroes in the popular Tournament of Knights

Online audiences entertained by digital 2020 Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

Audiences were treated to the authentic historic festivities of the annual Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre when it was held online for the first time.
Read Article
Severn Valley Railway is launching something really exciting from Bridgnorth this Christmas

Christmas is coming to the Severn Valley Railway

The Severn Valley Railway launches its special Christmas services on Thursday 3rd December and is celebrating an enthusiastic take-up of seats on board its trains.
Read Article
Judy Collins

Folk legend Judy Collins tops artist list for Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2021

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has made its first major line-up announcement for 2021 after managing to secure the majority of its performers from this year's festival that was postponed due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
2.7 ° C
3 °
2.2 °
93 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Thu
3 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
4 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP