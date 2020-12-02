Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Accrington Stanley

In a huge boost for Shrewsbury Town supporters, 2,000 of them will witness Steve Cotterill’s first league game in charge this evening.

Not since March have Shrewsbury Town supporters been able to see their team at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

But with Shropshire in Tier 2 of regional coronavirus restrictions, that paves the way for 2,000 supporters to watch their side take on Accrington Stanley tonight.

Steve Cotterill’s first match in charge was a drab 1-0 victory against non-league Oxford City – but the result has landed Town a tie at Premier League outfit Southampton.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell suffered a head injury during the win, and the former Wolves defender will not feature against Accrington as he follows concussion protocols.

Town’s appeal against Aaron Pierre’s red card was successful, meaning the Grenada international will not serve a three-match ban. Matija Sarkic featured for the first time in two months after recovering from a hamstring injury, whilst Scott Golbourne also recovered from a rib complaint.

There are slight concerns regarding the fitness of Dave Edwards after he limped off at the weekend. Steve Cotterill has revealed that Huddersfield loanee Rekeil Pyke (groin) has returned to light training, whilst Leon Clarke (hamstring) continues his recovery. Ryan Sears and Marlon Fossey (both ankle) remain unavailable.

Former QPR and Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss is in contention, despite the belief that he could not be registered in the league until January.

Shrewsbury’s last home victory against Accrington arrived in October 2018 – Alex Gilliead scored the game’s only goal.

The visitors will be without Newcastle United loanee Mo Sangare who has sustained a recurrence of the hamstring injury he suffered on the opening day of the season. Sean McConville serves the second match of a three-game ban. Tariq Uwakwe (knee) may return, but Ross Sykes remains unavailable following a minor operation.

Accrington, who beat Crewe 1-0 in their last outing, occupy 9th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 14. Millar, 2. Pierre, 5. Williams, 15. C. Daniels, 8. Norburn, 25. High, 6. Goss, 10. Vela, 7. Whalley, 27. Pugh

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 19. Barnett, 22. J. Daniels, 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings

Accrington Stanley

40. Savin, 2. Nottingham, 3. Hughes, 4. Burgess, 18. Rodgers, 8. Russell, 28. Conneely, 6. Butcher, 10. Pritchard, 32. Charles, 19. Bishop

Subs: 1. Baxter, 9. Cassidy, 12. Maguire, 14. Uwakwe, 16. Barclay, 24. Sama, 26. Mansell

