FA Cup Round 2 Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Oxford City

By Ryan Hillback

The post Sam Ricketts era at Shrewsbury Town begins with a second round FA Cup tie against non-league Oxford City.

Sam Ricketts’ tenure ended on Wednesday morning and Town wasted little time in appointing ex Bristol City boss Steve Cotterill as their new manager.

It remains to be seen whether or not he will take charge on Sunday, with BBC Shropshire saying he will ‘watch’ the game – hinting that he could be in the stands.

Shrewsbury are able to welcome back Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Ollie Norburn. The duo were suspended for the 2-2 draw against MK Dons.

Matija Sarkic (hamstring) and Rekeil Pyke (groin) remain absent. Leon Clarke also has a hamstring problem, whilst Scott Golbourne is still out with a rib injury as is Ryan Sears (ankle). Shillow Tracey, who failed a midweek fitness test, could return to the squad.

It is the first time that these two sides have met. Oxford City’s last trip to Shropshire was in March 2014; when they suffered a 4-0 loss against AFC Telford.

Oxford City have completed the temporary loan capture of Ben Gerring. The defender, was has signed from Woking, will start tomorrow. Captain Joe Oastler is suspended.

The visitors who lost 3-2 to Dorking Wanderers last time-out, occupy 13th place in the National League South.

The clash kicks-off at 1.30pm and is available to watch live on BT Sport Extra 1, the BBC website, and BBC iPlayer.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 14. Millar, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 15. C. Daniels, 16. Walker, 10. Vela, 19. Barnett, 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings

Subs: 4. Edwards, 7. Whalley, 8. Norburn, 20. Tracey, 25. High, 27. Pugh, 33. Iliev

Oxford City

1. Dudzinski, 2. Drewe, 19. Fernandez, Gerring, 3. Hall, 7. Roberts, 4. Ashby, 8. Fleet, 10. McEachran, 15. Coyle, 14. Bradbury

Subs: 5. Martinez, 9. Benyon, 12. Bancroft, 13. Grantham, 17. Naylor, 18. George

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
