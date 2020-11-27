Shropshire teenager nets England netball trial

A teenager at a Shropshire school has netted an England trial after twin sibling rivalry helped keep her netball training on track during lockdown.

Halee Robinson pictured in the centre of the photo

Halee Robinson will bid for a place representing her country before Christmas after returning to Wrekin College in September where she trains with one of the top netball teachers in the country.

The 17-year-old said today she was delighted to be back in school for extra preparation and training ahead of the trial.

But she also paid tribute to her twin sister Rudee as the two talented netball players had been able to train together during lockdown helping to keep up that competitive edge.

“I know I was in a privileged position having Rudee at home. We have always both loved playing netball with a wonderfully healthy sibling rivalry to keep us aiming for our top game which did help in lockdown,” said Halee who started her netball career aged 11 with the Yendys Club based in Walsall and also now plays with top Midlands club Severn Stars.

But the England hopeful admitted she was glad to be back at school in person as she prepared for this latest opportunity to further her playing career.

“Wrekin had been extremely supportive in helping me to manage a very hectic training schedule and my schoolwork and other interests‘ she added.

“I really feel positive being back on campus and being able to have some extra support and facilities available for training.”

Director of Netball at Wrekin Caroline Ritchie-Morgan is a former winner of the Netball Teacher of the Year title and former Welsh U-19 coach.

Also as the senior coach at Severn Stars she has been able to support Halee’s playing commitments with that club.

“I know my mum, our number one supporter and taxi driver, is grateful too I am at Wrekin as she has spent years ferrying me to and from training and games and I think it has helped that the school can also support this now.”

Mrs Ritchie-Morgan praised Halee’s commitment and her genuine enthusiasm for the sport adding that her overall grounded attitude to doing well made her pleasure to teach and train with.

“She thoroughly deserves this chance to prove what she can do and we are very proud of her at Wrekin College. She has contributed so much since she joined us in Lower Sixth last September and we are very excited to be a part of this next stage in her journey,” she added.

“Netball at Wrekin had been strong for some time attracting some of the best young talents in the game.

“Wrekin is also one of the Severn Stars super league franchise schools.”

The Nova Academies are the next step for players as part of the England Netball Performance Pathway, as they move on from County Academies.

