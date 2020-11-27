2.8 C
Shrewsbury Town appoint Steve Cotterill as manager

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town has moved swiftly to appoint vastly experienced Steve Cotterill on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The appointment comes just two days after Shrewsbury Town sacked Sam Ricketts following a run of one win in 13 league matches.

Shrewsbury had been linked with a host of managers including Gary Holt, Simon Grayson, Paul Hurst, and Darren Currie; but have this morning confirmed the appointment of Steve Cotterill.

The 56-year-old has been linked with the Town job on multiple occasions – once back in October 2016 following the end of Micky Mellon’s reign, and two years ago prior to the announcement of Sam Ricketts.

The Shrewsbury hierarchy have gone for a manager with a lot more experience – with Cotterill’s first managerial job beginning with Sligo Rovers 25 years ago.

He first arrived on the radar as Cheltenham boss, in which he led the Robins to the then Division Two and also guided the club to the 1998 FA Trophy.

Cotterill who has also bossed Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, Portsmouth, and Burnley – guided Bristol City to the Championship in 2015, as well as Football League Trophy success during the same campaign.

His last job as a manager was with Birmingham City where he helped the Blues avoid relegation into League One. He left the club in March 2018.

As a player, Cotterill only made 90 professional appearances which included spells at Wimbledon, Brighton, and Bournemouth.

CEO Brian Caldwell told shrewsburytown.com: “We are delighted to announce Steve Cotterill as the new manager of Shrewsbury Town who has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

“Steve brings a wealth of managerial experience with around 700 games to date. He has had a lot of success during his managerial career including five promotions, an EFL Trophy win, and three Manager of the Year awards.”

