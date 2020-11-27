2.8 C
Marches students honoured for their impressive commitment to sport

By Shropshire Live

The Marches School in Oswestry has held a special assembly to celebrate Year 10 students who have shown a great commitment to school sport.

Students were presented with a prestigious Marches School sports honours tie

Sixty students were chosen by The Marches PE Department to receive a special ‘sports honours’ accolade.

These students have displayed fantastic dedication to sport and have conducted themselves impressively on a number of fronts. They have represented the school throughout Years 7, 8 and 9; attended regular training sessions; showed incredible sportsmanship and led by example during their PE lessons.

The achievement recognises the students as being capable of representing The Marches Sports Department around the school and in the community. To recognise their outstanding accomplishment individuals who gained the achievement were presented with a prestigious Marches School sports honours tie.

Mr Dickinson, Teacher of PE at The Marches School commented; “The initiative has instilled great pride amongst the PE Department, it has been fantastic to be able to give something back to the students who have given so much to us over their time in key stage 3, but it does not end there!

“We hope these young leaders will inspire our current students in Years 7, 8 and 9 and lead by example as representatives of our department. It was warming to see the sense of pride on show as the students tied their ties for the first time.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Students were presented with a prestigious Marches School sports honours tie

