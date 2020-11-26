Cricketing royalty bowled over by college achievements

Ellesmere College has retained its place in the Top 100 Senior Schools for cricket in the UK – for the fourth year running!

Cricketers at Ellesmere College

The College has once again been chosen from a record number of entries to feature in the prestigious 2021 Cricketer Schools Guide – with judges bowled over by the school’s efforts to provide the best cricketing opportunities.

Ellesmere College also featured in the Top 100 in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions. The guide, compiled by the world’s number one cricket magazine The Cricketer, lists the top 100 Senior and top 50 Prep and Junior schools in the UK which are selected against an extensive set of criteria including facilities, fixture programmes and coaching.

The 2021 guide also includes for the first time the top 20 All-Girls Schools for cricket across the UK.

Simon Hughes, Editor of The Cricketer, said: “I chaired the judging panel to determine the Top 100 Senior Schools in the country for cricket and I am delighted to say that Ellesmere College has been adjudged as one of those schools. Many congratulations!

“All of the entries received this year, of which there were a record number, were worthy of inclusion in various ways so it was a mightily difficult task to shave the list down to determine the Top 100.

“This was achieved by judging each entry against a set of carefully considered criteria set by The Cricketer. It is a great achievement to make it into this year’s guide in such a challenging summer and Ellesmere College should be very proud of their efforts.

“This year’s Schools Guide will once again also feature the Top 50 Prep and Junior Schools who have been judged on the same meticulous criteria, and for the first time the guide will feature the Top 20 All-Girls Schools for cricket.

“The Cricketer Schools Guide 2021 will be included as a prestigious supplement accompanying the December issue of The Cricketer and the guide will also be published and available to view online throughout the year.”

Gareth Owen, Director of Cricket at Ellesmere College, said: “We are delighted to have been named in the top 100 in this prestigious national guide for the fourth year running – it’s quite an achievement and one we are extremely proud of.

“Cricket for both boys and girls at all levels plays a major role at the College and our inclusion in the guide is a testament to everyone’s efforts at the school in ensuring that we are continuing to offer the best opportunities possible in such a mainstream sport.”

Ellesmere College has a proud cricketing tradition and has links with Shropshire, Cheshire and Staffordshire county cricket programmes. It’s also playing a leading role as a cricketing hub in the local community, providing opportunities to boys and girls of all abilities.

Supporting Shropshire Live...