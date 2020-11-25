Shrewsbury Town sack Sam Ricketts

Shrewsbury Town Football Club Manager Sam Ricketts and Assistant Manager Dean Whitehead have left the club.

The Shrewsbury Town board pulled the plug on Sam Ricketts’ reign as manager after achieving just one victory in the opening 13 League One matches.

The writing was on the wall for Sam Ricketts, with swathes of fans continuing to vent their frustration on social media.

Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with MK Dons extended Shrewsbury’s record to just one win in 13 league matches; whilst they are yet to register a home victory.

The manner of the Dons draw will have infuriated the Blue and Amber faithful, with Town once again failing to hold onto a lead.

That has ultimately cost Ricketts his job. The former Wolves, Bolton, and Hull defender was appointed Shrewsbury boss in December 2018. He enjoyed a good start to his managerial reign becoming the first boss to enjoy a maiden win since Graham Turner.

The former Wrexham manager’s highlight was an FA Cup run last season, in which Shrewsbury held Liverpool to a replay and suffered a narrow loss at Anfield.

He was closing in on 100 matches as Shrewsbury boss, but his win record of 29.2% was not enough to keep his job.

In a statement, the club said it would like to place on record their thanks and acknowledge their hard work and dedication to STFC and the community and wish them all the best in the future.

The search for a new Manager will begin straight away and the Club will aim to find the right candidate as soon as possible.

Supporting Shropshire Live...