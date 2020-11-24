Match Report: MK Dons 2 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town inexplicably surrender a two-goal lead as the pressure continues to intensify on the beleaguered Sam Ricketts.

At the time of writing, Sam Ricketts remains the Shrewsbury Town manager; but the former Wolves and Wales defender must be running out of time to try and salvage this faltering campaign.

Once again, Town squandered a two-goal lead. Shaun Whalley had put Town ahead on his 200th Salop appearance inside 30 seconds. Marc Pugh doubled the advantage after the break; his first Shrewsbury Town goal since netting in a 3-1 defeat against Mansfield in April 2008.

But the visitors have adopted a terrible habit of failing to hold onto a result, and it proved to be the case once more. Former loanee Carlton Morris reduced the arrears in the 54th minute, and the inevitable happened when ex Norwich and Birmingham striker Cameron Jerome levelled with 20 minutes remaining.

The home side had a cluster of chances as the game drew to a close, but despite holding on, Town fans will be understandably irate at not picking up the three points.

Sam Ricketts rang the changes from the side that lost 2-1 against Ipswich at the weekend. Ollie Norburn and Ethan Ebanks-Landell were missing through suspension after accumulating too many yellow cards. Arsenal loanee Dejan Iliev made just his third Town start, whilst Brad Walker, Scott High, and Josh Vela also came in. Tottenham loanee Shillow Tracey failed a late fitness test.

The visitors made the perfect start to proceedings. MK Dons relinquished possession on halfway and Shaun Whalley picked up the baton. The winger stormed forward before rifling an effort beyond ex Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Andrew Fisher.

Dons boss Russell Martin was known as a no-nonsense central defender during his playing days, who had a reputation as a commanding figure. He would have been furious with his team’s early showing, as Marc Pugh was allowed time in the box but he couldn’t make it count.

Then, Billy Cargill’s sloppy play allowed Josh Vela to drive a cross into the danger area. Marc Pugh arrived at the back post but was unable to make a telling connection. Shrewsbury continued to pour men forward – this time Matt Millar drove a volley wide of the target.

Despite their dominance, a mistake from Aaron Pierre could have proved Town’s undoing – Macedonian stopper Dejan Iliev managed to bail out his colleague.

MK Dons’ early attacking threat was non-existent, although former Burton winger Scott Fraser did blast a strike just past the post.

Andrew Fisher was trying to replicate the type of football seen by Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer by acting as a sweeper. Yet the youngster doesn’t quite have the German’s technique and was almost caught out when Josh Vela’s 45-yard effort threatened to embarrass the Dons stopper.

Town thought they had doubled their lead but were denied by the flag. Shaun Whalley turned home Dave Edwards’ cross but the ‘goal’ was chalked off. Déjà vu happened for Town when Scott High’s pass was converted by Marc Pugh – the flag was raised again, although this decision looked at first glance to be debateable.

Town started the second half exactly like they did the first; and were two goals to the good in the 49th minute. Fantastic interchange play between Marc Pugh and Shaun Whalley allowed the former to continue his run. Whalley’s delivery from the byline was gleefully tucked away by Pugh. Shrewsbury could have been out of sight – but Whalley’s shot grazed the post after a fine jinking run.

Salop fans know that any kind of lead is not a comfortable one, and despite being in control, MK Dons clawed a goal back nine minutes after the interval. Charlie Daniels misjudged the flight of the ball and Regan Poole’s deflected effort was not dealt with by Dejan Iliev and Carlton Morris took control to smash home.

It was not an evening for the defenders and goalkeepers on show as both sides took turns to make errors. Andrew Fisher was once again way off his line, and Shaun Whalley’s 50-yard chip had Fisher panicking.

The pendulum soon swung in the home sides favour, and with 20 minutes to go MK Dons completed the comeback. David Kasumu threaded a ball through to Cameron Jerome who slotted beyond Iliev.

MK Dons had the wind in their sails and should have taken chances to win the game. Scott Fraser was within a whisker of locating a winner, whilst Carlton Morris just diverted over. As the game drew to a close, the busy Fraser forced Dejan Iliev into a smart save.

All eyes now turn to the Shrewsbury Town board as questions continue be raised regarding Sam Ricketts future. Town welcome Oxford City for the FA Cup 2nd round tie on Sunday, whilst MK Dons face Barnet in the same competition.

Team Line Ups

MK Dons

13. Fisher, 15. O’Hora, 4. Keogh, 6. Cargill, 5. Poole, 18. Sorensen (32), 16. Surman (62), 10, Fraser, 29. Sorinola (84), 11. Walker (45), 35. Jerome

Subs 1. Nicholls, 3. Lewington, 7. Gladwin (62), 8. Kasumu (32), 9. Morris (45), 21. Harvie (84), 24, Houghton

Subs Not Used: 1. Nicholls, 3. Lewington, 24. Houghton

Shrewsbury Town

33. Iliev, 5. Williams, 16. Walker, 2. Pierre, 14. Millar, 25. High, 4. Edwards (86), 15. C. Daniels, 7. Whalley (88), 27. Pugh (76), 10. Vela

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 13. Zamburek, 19. Barnett (88), 22. J. Daniels (86), 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings (76)

Subs Not Used 1. Burgoyne, 13. Zamburek, 23. Udoh

Other League One Results

Accrington 1 – 0 Crewe

Burton 4 – 2 Charlton

Doncaster 3 – 2 Blackpool

Gillingham 2 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

Ipswich 0 – 3 Hull

Peterborough 1 – 0 Plymouth

Portsmouth 1 – 1 Oxford

Rochdale 1 – 1 Northampton

Swindon 0 – 1 Lincoln

Wigan 0 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Supporting Shropshire Live...