10.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Home Sport

Match Report: MK Dons 2 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town inexplicably surrender a two-goal lead as the pressure continues to intensify on the beleaguered Sam Ricketts.

At the time of writing, Sam Ricketts remains the Shrewsbury Town manager; but the former Wolves and Wales defender must be running out of time to try and salvage this faltering campaign.

Once again, Town squandered a two-goal lead. Shaun Whalley had put Town ahead on his 200th Salop appearance inside 30 seconds. Marc Pugh doubled the advantage after the break; his first Shrewsbury Town goal since netting in a 3-1 defeat against Mansfield in April 2008.

But the visitors have adopted a terrible habit of failing to hold onto a result, and it proved to be the case once more. Former loanee Carlton Morris reduced the arrears in the 54th minute, and the inevitable happened when ex Norwich and Birmingham striker Cameron Jerome levelled with 20 minutes remaining.

The home side had a cluster of chances as the game drew to a close, but despite holding on, Town fans will be understandably irate at not picking up the three points.

Sam Ricketts rang the changes from the side that lost 2-1 against Ipswich at the weekend. Ollie Norburn and Ethan Ebanks-Landell were missing through suspension after accumulating too many yellow cards. Arsenal loanee Dejan Iliev made just his third Town start, whilst Brad Walker, Scott High, and Josh Vela also came in. Tottenham loanee Shillow Tracey failed a late fitness test.

The visitors made the perfect start to proceedings. MK Dons relinquished possession on halfway and Shaun Whalley picked up the baton. The winger stormed forward before rifling an effort beyond ex Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Andrew Fisher.

Dons boss Russell Martin was known as a no-nonsense central defender during his playing days, who had a reputation as a commanding figure. He would have been furious with his team’s early showing, as Marc Pugh was allowed time in the box but he couldn’t make it count.

Then, Billy Cargill’s sloppy play allowed Josh Vela to drive a cross into the danger area. Marc Pugh arrived at the back post but was unable to make a telling connection. Shrewsbury continued to pour men forward – this time Matt Millar drove a volley wide of the target.

Despite their dominance, a mistake from Aaron Pierre could have proved Town’s undoing – Macedonian stopper Dejan Iliev managed to bail out his colleague.

MK Dons’ early attacking threat was non-existent, although former Burton winger Scott Fraser did blast a strike just past the post.

Andrew Fisher was trying to replicate the type of football seen by Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer by acting as a sweeper. Yet the youngster doesn’t quite have the German’s technique and was almost caught out when Josh Vela’s 45-yard effort threatened to embarrass the Dons stopper.

Town thought they had doubled their lead but were denied by the flag. Shaun Whalley turned home Dave Edwards’ cross but the ‘goal’ was chalked off. Déjà vu happened for Town when Scott High’s pass was converted by Marc Pugh – the flag was raised again, although this decision looked at first glance to be debateable.

Town started the second half exactly like they did the first; and were two goals to the good in the 49th minute. Fantastic interchange play between Marc Pugh and Shaun Whalley allowed the former to continue his run. Whalley’s delivery from the byline was gleefully tucked away by Pugh. Shrewsbury could have been out of sight – but Whalley’s shot grazed the post after a fine jinking run.

Salop fans know that any kind of lead is not a comfortable one, and despite being in control, MK Dons clawed a goal back nine minutes after the interval. Charlie Daniels misjudged the flight of the ball and Regan Poole’s deflected effort was not dealt with by Dejan Iliev and Carlton Morris took control to smash home.

It was not an evening for the defenders and goalkeepers on show as both sides took turns to make errors. Andrew Fisher was once again way off his line, and Shaun Whalley’s 50-yard chip had Fisher panicking.

The pendulum soon swung in the home sides favour, and with 20 minutes to go MK Dons completed the comeback. David Kasumu threaded a ball through to Cameron Jerome who slotted beyond Iliev.

MK Dons had the wind in their sails and should have taken chances to win the game. Scott Fraser was within a whisker of locating a winner, whilst Carlton Morris just diverted over. As the game drew to a close, the busy Fraser forced Dejan Iliev into a smart save.

All eyes now turn to the Shrewsbury Town board as questions continue be raised regarding Sam Ricketts future. Town welcome Oxford City for the FA Cup 2nd round tie on Sunday, whilst MK Dons face Barnet in the same competition.

Team Line Ups

MK Dons

13. Fisher, 15. O’Hora, 4. Keogh, 6. Cargill, 5. Poole, 18. Sorensen (32), 16. Surman (62), 10, Fraser, 29. Sorinola (84), 11. Walker (45), 35. Jerome

Subs 1. Nicholls, 3. Lewington, 7. Gladwin (62), 8. Kasumu (32), 9. Morris (45), 21. Harvie (84), 24, Houghton

Subs Not Used: 1. Nicholls, 3. Lewington, 24. Houghton

Shrewsbury Town

33. Iliev, 5. Williams, 16. Walker, 2. Pierre, 14. Millar, 25. High, 4. Edwards (86), 15. C. Daniels, 7. Whalley (88), 27. Pugh (76), 10. Vela

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 13. Zamburek, 19. Barnett (88), 22. J. Daniels (86), 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings (76)

Subs Not Used 1. Burgoyne, 13. Zamburek, 23. Udoh

Other League One Results

Accrington 1 – 0 Crewe
Burton 4 – 2 Charlton
Doncaster 3 – 2 Blackpool
Gillingham 2 – 1 AFC Wimbledon
Ipswich 0 – 3 Hull
Peterborough 1 – 0 Plymouth
Portsmouth 1 – 1 Oxford
Rochdale 1 – 1 Northampton
Swindon 0 – 1 Lincoln
Wigan 0 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Guilty verdict for Edgar Collins from Shifnal

14 years imprisonment for Shifnal man for child sex offences

A Shifnal man found guilty for non-recent child sex offences was sentenced yesterday at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
Read Article
Social Distancing Wyle Cop Shrewsbury - Image: Shropshire Council

Social distancing measures in place in Shropshire’s market towns from 3 December

Shropshire Council has issued details of the social distancing measures that will be in place in Shropshire’s market towns when the current lockdown ends.
Read Article

Witness appeal following police vehicle collision in Telford

An appeal for witnesses has been made after a police vehicle was involved in a collision with a car in Telford on Saturday evening.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: MK Dons 2 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town inexplicably surrender a two-goal lead as the pressure continues to intensify on the beleaguered Sam Ricketts.
Read Article

Match Preview: MK Dons V Shrewsbury Town

The pressure continues to build on under-fire Sam Ricketts as Shrewsbury Town remain rooted in the bottom four ahead of their trip to MK Dons.
Read Article

Match Report: Ipswich Town 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

An agonising defeat for Shrewsbury Town as they once again concede a late goal and end up leaving Suffolk with nothing to show for their endeavours.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Shropshire Chamber responds to new Government lockdown rules

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the Government’s decision to give businesses at least a week’s notice of the rule changes that will affect firms across England when the latest lockdown period ends next week.
Read Article
Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

Expert help at Green Grants for Growth event

Businesses across the Marches can get help to boost their green credentials at a special online event being staged next month.
Read Article
Richard Partington with the VPP inverter and battery

Pioneering Renewergy Virtual Power Plant launched by AceOn

A ground-breaking new green energy system which can cut electricity bills and help slash carbon emissions has been launched by one of the country’s leading specialists in cutting-edge renewable technology.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shropshire Fire - White Ribbon Day

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service supports campaign against domestic violence

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging people to follow a 16-day campaign, to educate themselves about domestic violence.
Read Article
One of the Princess turning beds in use at Ethos

Shropshire charity launches £36,000 appeal for specialist beds

A Shropshire charity which helps people with life-changing physical disabilities achieve independent lives has launched a £36,000 appeal for specialist equipment.
Read Article
Oliver with his mum Bethan

Oliver’s Story Helps to Spread Awareness of Vital Children’s Hospice Services

A young mum and her two-year-old son are helping Hope House Children’s Hospices to spread awareness of the importance of their services been to families with seriously ill children during 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood at Blists Hill - Image ITV

Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood get into the swing of things at Blists Hill

Blists Hill Victorian Town has been visited by television celebrities Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood to film ITV show Shopping with Keith Lemon.
Read Article
Festival chair, Susan Caroline, of Pengwern Books

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature goes Global!

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is going 'virtual' for 2020 and taken to the internet to bring this year’s events to an even wider audience.
Read Article
Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites - online!
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
10.5 ° C
11 °
10 °
87 %
7.2kmh
93 %
Wed
10 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
3 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP