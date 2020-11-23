Match Preview: MK Dons V Shrewsbury Town

The pressure continues to build on under-fire Sam Ricketts as Shrewsbury Town remain rooted in the bottom four ahead of their trip to MK Dons.

The beleaguered Town boss is becoming more irate with sections of the media amid questions concerning his future.

The former Wales and Wolves defender has presided over just one victory in 12 league matches – and whilst Shrewsbury’s cup form has been positive, calls for Ricketts’ departure continues to grow louder and louder.

Shrewsbury’s game plan against Ipswich worked for large sections of the game, but Town’s failure to push further upfield once again resulted in conceding late on.

Ricketts could be accused of clutching at straws by claiming the visitors should have been awarded three penalties. Town were fortunate to be awarded the first, as Whalley fell to the deck under minimal contact, and whilst justifiable claims could be made for the claim when Marc Pugh was upended, Toto Nsiala appeared to get the ball late one.

Shrewsbury were also fortunate not to concede a penalty of their own, when the ball struck the hand of Marc Pugh after his miskick from an Ipswich corner.

This truncated season is also not helping matters with injuries and suspensions, although the reintroduction of Whalley and Edwards amongst others has been positive.

For the trip to Milton Keynes, Town continue to be without Matija Sarkic (hamstring), Rekeil Pyke (groin), and Ryan Sears (ankle). Striker Leon Clarke could be out for up to a further month with a hamstring injury of his own. Scott Golbourne, who played 27 times for MK Dons during a loan spell, is still out with a rib injury.

Ricketts may elect to make a number of changes from the weekend defeat. Ryan Barnett, Dan Udoh, Josh Vela, and Jason Cummings are all pushing for recalls.

Town’s record against MK Dons makes for grim reading. They have won just one of the last 12 meetings and are winless in the last eight. Their previous victory at Stadium MK arrived in March 2013. Tom Eaves’ brace and an Antony Kay own goal secured a 3-2 victory.

Former Shrewsbury loanee Louis Thompson could be out for three months owing to a hamstring injury.

Talented youngster Jay Bird has undergone successful knee surgery and will continue his rehab following the injury sustained against Barrow.

The EFL has granted Daniel Harvie permission to resume training. The defender came into contact with someone that had tested positive for coronavirus whilst away on international duty with Scotland U21.

George Williams is suffering with a knock, whilst Kieran Agard has a knee complaint. Former Cardiff City forward Joe Mason remains absent.

MK Dons, who lost 3-1 at home to league leaders Hull City at the weekend, occupy 17th place in League One.

Possible Line-Ups

MK Dons

13. Fisher, 15. O’Hora, 4. Keogh, 3. Lewington, 29. Sorinola, 8. Kasumu, 16. Surman, 24. Houghton, 10. Fraser, 9. Morris, 35. Jerome

Subs: 1. Nicholls, 5. Poole, 6. Cargill, 7. Gladwin, 11. Walker, 18. Sorensen, 30. Freeman

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 14. Millar, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 15. C. Daniels, 4. Edwards, 10. Vela, 19. Barnett, 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings

Subs: 7. Whalley, 8. Norburn, 16. Walker, 20. Tracey, 25. High, 27. Pugh, 33. Iliev

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Crewe

Burton V Charlton

Doncaster V Blackpool

Gillingham V AFC Wimbledon

Ipswich V Hull

Peterborough V Plymouth

Portsmouth V Oxford

Rochdale V Northampton

Swindon V Lincoln

Wigan V Bristol Rovers

