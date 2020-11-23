10.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Home Sport

Match Preview: MK Dons V Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

The pressure continues to build on under-fire Sam Ricketts as Shrewsbury Town remain rooted in the bottom four ahead of their trip to MK Dons.

The beleaguered Town boss is becoming more irate with sections of the media amid questions concerning his future.

The former Wales and Wolves defender has presided over just one victory in 12 league matches – and whilst Shrewsbury’s cup form has been positive, calls for Ricketts’ departure continues to grow louder and louder.

Shrewsbury’s game plan against Ipswich worked for large sections of the game, but Town’s failure to push further upfield once again resulted in conceding late on.

Ricketts could be accused of clutching at straws by claiming the visitors should have been awarded three penalties. Town were fortunate to be awarded the first, as Whalley fell to the deck under minimal contact, and whilst justifiable claims could be made for the claim when Marc Pugh was upended, Toto Nsiala appeared to get the ball late one.

Shrewsbury were also fortunate not to concede a penalty of their own, when the ball struck the hand of Marc Pugh after his miskick from an Ipswich corner.

This truncated season is also not helping matters with injuries and suspensions, although the reintroduction of Whalley and Edwards amongst others has been positive.

For the trip to Milton Keynes, Town continue to be without Matija Sarkic (hamstring), Rekeil Pyke (groin), and Ryan Sears (ankle). Striker Leon Clarke could be out for up to a further month with a hamstring injury of his own. Scott Golbourne, who played 27 times for MK Dons during a loan spell, is still out with a rib injury.

Ricketts may elect to make a number of changes from the weekend defeat. Ryan Barnett, Dan Udoh, Josh Vela, and Jason Cummings are all pushing for recalls.

Town’s record against MK Dons makes for grim reading. They have won just one of the last 12 meetings and are winless in the last eight. Their previous victory at Stadium MK arrived in March 2013. Tom Eaves’ brace and an Antony Kay own goal secured a 3-2 victory.

Former Shrewsbury loanee Louis Thompson could be out for three months owing to a hamstring injury.

Talented youngster Jay Bird has undergone successful knee surgery and will continue his rehab following the injury sustained against Barrow.

The EFL has granted Daniel Harvie permission to resume training. The defender came into contact with someone that had tested positive for coronavirus whilst away on international duty with Scotland U21.

George Williams is suffering with a knock, whilst Kieran Agard has a knee complaint. Former Cardiff City forward Joe Mason remains absent.

MK Dons, who lost 3-1 at home to league leaders Hull City at the weekend, occupy 17th place in League One.

Possible Line-Ups

MK Dons

13. Fisher, 15. O’Hora, 4. Keogh, 3. Lewington, 29. Sorinola, 8. Kasumu, 16. Surman, 24. Houghton, 10. Fraser, 9. Morris, 35. Jerome

Subs: 1. Nicholls, 5. Poole, 6. Cargill, 7. Gladwin, 11. Walker, 18. Sorensen, 30. Freeman

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 14. Millar, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 15. C. Daniels, 4. Edwards, 10. Vela, 19. Barnett, 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings

Subs: 7. Whalley, 8. Norburn, 16. Walker, 20. Tracey, 25. High, 27. Pugh, 33. Iliev

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Crewe
Burton V Charlton
Doncaster V Blackpool
Gillingham V AFC Wimbledon
Ipswich V Hull
Peterborough V Plymouth
Portsmouth V Oxford
Rochdale V Northampton
Swindon V Lincoln
Wigan V Bristol Rovers

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Coronavirus: Lack of social distancing sees patrols stepped up in north Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council and West Mercia Police officers are stepping up patrols around the north Shrewsbury area following reports of people not social distancing.
Read Article

Two arrested in south Shropshire as part of rural crime initiative

Two men have been arrested in south Shropshire after police carried out an initiative aimed at making rural communities safer.
Read Article

Woman suffers suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

A woman suffered suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a property in South Shropshire on Saturday evening.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: MK Dons V Shrewsbury Town

The pressure continues to build on under-fire Sam Ricketts as Shrewsbury Town remain rooted in the bottom four ahead of their trip to MK Dons.
Read Article

Match Report: Ipswich Town 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

An agonising defeat for Shrewsbury Town as they once again concede a late goal and end up leaving Suffolk with nothing to show for their endeavours.
Read Article

Match Preview: Ipswich Town V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town face a daunting away trip to promotion favourites Ipswich as the visitors seek just their second league win of the campaign.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Beth Heath receiving Shropshire Festivals’ UK Business Hero 2020 award

Shropshire Festivals shortlisted for Rural Business Award

Shropshire Festivals is in the running to be named one of the best rural businesses in the UK after being shortlisted for a Rural Business Award.
Read Article
Miranda Ashwell, Health Engagement Officer at Lingen Davies who entered the Samuel Wood Champion a Charity competition and won £100 for her nominated charity, Lingen Davies

Shropshire estate agents champion a charity competition

A Shropshire estates agents, which has been supporting the community wherever it can through the pandemic, asked people to ‘champion a charity’ to receive a financial gift.
Read Article
Company of the Year - Aico celebrating

Winners crowned at 2020 Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

Oswestry-based Aico has been crowned Company of the Year at this year's Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the Princess turning beds in use at Ethos

Shropshire charity launches £36,000 appeal for specialist beds

A Shropshire charity which helps people with life-changing physical disabilities achieve independent lives has launched a £36,000 appeal for specialist equipment.
Read Article
Oliver with his mum Bethan

Oliver’s Story Helps to Spread Awareness of Vital Children’s Hospice Services

A young mum and her two-year-old son are helping Hope House Children’s Hospices to spread awareness of the importance of their services been to families with seriously ill children during 2020.
Read Article

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Festival chair, Susan Caroline, of Pengwern Books

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature goes Global!

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is going 'virtual' for 2020 and taken to the internet to bring this year’s events to an even wider audience.
Read Article
Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites - online!
Read Article
Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
10.5 ° C
11 °
10 °
81 %
7.2kmh
100 %
Tue
11 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
2 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP