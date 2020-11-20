Match Preview: Ipswich Town V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town face a daunting away trip to promotion favourites Ipswich as the visitors seek just their second league win of the campaign.

Shrewsbury Town would not normally be expected to leave Portman Road with anything to show for their work.

However, the mounting pressure on Sam Ricketts, coupled with Town’s position in the League One table, means that the spotlight will be firmly on the visitors.

One pre-match boost for Town, has been Matt Millar’s admission that he would ‘love’ to extend his stay beyond January. The Newcastle Jets loanee has impressed in the handful of games that he has played – which included two goals in as many games last week.

Ricketts must decide whether or not to stick with Harry Burgoyne in goal, or reinstate Arsenal loanee Daniel Iliev who has fully recovered from a muscle problem.

Dave Edwards made a goalscoring return during last weekend’s 3-3 home draw against Swindon, as Shrewsbury’s injury list eases. Shaun Whalley also played 85 minutes against the Robins after recovering from a calf issue. Josh Vela also returns from suspension.

However, Ryan Sears (ankle), Matija Sarkic (hamstring), Rekeil Pyke (groin), Scott Golbourne (rib), and Leon Clarke (hamstring) all remain on the treatment table.

Salop possess a woeful record against Ipswich – losing 14 of the 25 meetings. Town are looking for their first victory at Portman Road and are hoping to avoid defeat for the first time since March 1954.

Former Wolves and Aston Villa and Wolves boss Paul Lambert has revealed he will be without two unnamed players for the trip to Shropshire.

Kane Vincent-Young is side-lined with an Achilles injury, whilst Flynn Downes and Cole Skuse are both out with knee injuries.

James Norwood (hamstring) and Aaron Drinan (thigh) are doubts. The Tractor Boys will also be without Andre Dozzell through suspension, but Luke Woolfenden has returned to training after a period of self-isolation.

Ipswich, who lost 2-1 to Sunderland in their previous league encounter, occupy 3rd place.

Possible Line Ups:

Ipswich Town

1. Holy, 12. Donacien, 22. Nsiala, 2. McGuinness, 30. Kenlock, 11. Nolan, 42. McGavin, 44. Huws, 17. Bennetts, 32. Hawkins, 20. Sears

Subs: 5. Wilson, 7. Edwards, 9, Jackson, 10. Norwood, 14. Lankester, 18. Judge, 28. Cornell

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 14. Millar, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 15. C. Daniels, 8. Norburn, 4. Edwards, 7. Whalley, 27. Pugh, 20. Tracey

Subs: 16. Walker, 19. Barnett, 22. J. Daniels, 23. Udoh, 25. High, 33. Iliev, 35. Cummings

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Lincoln

Burton V Northampton

Doncaster V Sunderland

Fleetwood V Plymouth

Gillingham V Charlton

MK Dons V Hull

Peterborough V Blackpool

Portsmouth V Crewe

Rochdale V AFC Wimbledon

Swindon V Bristol Rovers

Wigan V Oxford

Supporting Shropshire Live...