Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Swindon Town

Shrewsbury Town will look to use their back to back cup wins as a springboard to secure their first home league victory of the campaign.

The victories against Cambridge and Crewe did little to appease some doubters, but football is very much about momentum.

Shrewsbury also received over £20,000 for advancing in the respective competitions – a needed boost during these troubling times.

Sam Ricketts will once again have Brad Walker and Jason Cummings at his disposal. The duo were suspended for the mid-week EFL Trophy win. However, Josh Vela will serve the final match of his ban as it did not apply in the EFL Trophy.

Dave Edwards will be looking for his first league minutes of the season after recovering from a stress fracture, but Rekeil Pyke (groin) and Matija Sarkic (hamstring) remain absent. Lean Clarke and Cameron Gregory remain a doubt.

Australian Matt Millar could be on the cusp of his league debut after recovering from a hamstring injury, whilst Shaun Whalley (calf) and Daniel Iliev (muscle issue) are available once more.

However, Marlon Fossey has returned to treatment at parent club Fulham due to a knee injury which could keep him out for up to three months. Scott Golbourne (rib) is on the treatment table.

Town have struggled in recent meetings against Swindon – winning just one of the last nine. Their previous home victory against the Robins arrived in August 2013; with Adam Reach and Tom Bradshaw netting in a 2-0 win.

The visitors have announced the appointment of John Sheridan to replace ex Town man Richie Wellens who departed for Salford City. The former Wigan and Oldham boss will take a watching brief against Shrewsbury.

Swindon will be without Dion Donohue who pulled up during the warm-up against non-league Darlington. Diallang Jaiyesimi, Tyler Smith, Zeki Fryers, Jordan Lyden, and Dion Conroy are all on the treatment table.

Swindon, who lost 4-2 against Plymouth in their last league encounter, occupy 20th place.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1 . Burgoyne, 14. Millar, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 15. C. Daniels, 25. High, 4. Edwards, 8. Norburn, 22. J. Daniels, 35. Cummings, 27. Pugh

Subs: 7. Whalley, 16. Walker, 19. Barnett, 20. Tracey, 23. Udoh, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 33. Iliev

Swindon Town

1 . Kovar, 2. Caddis, 16. Odimayo, 5. Grounds, 22. Stevens, 42. A. Grant, 15. M. Smith, 18. Payne, 11. J. Smith, 20. J. Grant, 45. Hope

Subs: 6. Baudry, 8. Pitman, 14. Iandolo, 21. Curran 24. Hunt#, 25. Fryer, 30. Haines

Other League One Fixtures

Saturday

AFC Wimbledon P – P Wigan (COVID-19 concerns)

Bristol Rovers V Fleetwood

Charlton P – P Rochdale (international call-ups)

Crewe V Peterborough

Hull V BurtonLincoln P – P Gillingham (international call-ups)

Northampton V Accrington

Oxford P – P Doncaster (international call-ups)

Sunderland V MK Dons

Monday

Plymouth V Portsmouth

