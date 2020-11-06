FA Cup Round 1 Match Preview: Cambridge United V Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts will be hoping that a break from league action can revitalise Shrewsbury Town’s season as they prepare for a trip to League Two Cambridge United.

Daniel Udoh’s 99th minute equaliser against Burton Albion ended a run of four straight defeats which had seen Town plummet into the relegation zone.

But the reaction on social media continued to point the finger of blame in the direction of Sam Ricketts for a poor start to the campaign.

However, a cup double header, beginning with an FA Cup tie at Abbey Stadium, could be just the tonic to improve league form.

In a glimmer of positive news for the club, Australian full-back Matt Millar could return to the squad. The Newcastle Jets loanne who has only made a brief cameo appearance in the EFL Trophy, has recently been side-lined with a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Dave Edwards is nearing a return from a stress fracture – but it remains to be seen if his timely return will be pencilled in for the weekend.

Despite the positives, the injury list was added to when Marlon Fossey sustained a knee problem in mid-week. The Fulham loanee could be out for a number of weeks.

Elsewhere, Matija Sarkic (hamstring) and Ryan Sears (ankle) remain on the treatment table. Shaun Whalley’s calf problem looks to be prolonging, whilst Leon Clarke continues to remain unavailable.

Scott Golbourne (rib), Daniel Iliev (muscle problem) and Rekeil Pyke (groin) are all out. Midfielder Josh Vela is suspended.

Shrewsbury posses a woeful record against Cambridge. They have won just one of their last 14 away trips – with the previous victory arriving in October 1974. In fact, Salop has won just one of the previous 16 meetings in all competition. But Town did win 3-1 the last time these sides met in the FA Cup (January 1979).

The visitors will be without Paul Digby owing to facial injury and Liam O’Neill is out with a hamstring problem.

However, Adam May who has recently suffered with concussion, could be able to return to the bench after following the necessary protocol.

Loanees Robbie Cundy, Hiram Boateng, and Tunisian Idris El Mizouni have all been given permission to feature by their parent clubs.

Cambridge who occupy 2nd place in League Two, beat Salford City 2-1 last time out.

Possible Line Ups

Cambridge United

1. Mitov, 2. Knoyle, 6. Darling, 16. Cundy, 11. Dunk, 7. Hannant, 44. Boateng, 5. Taylor, 3. Iredale, 14, Hoolahan, 20. Ironside

Subs: 9. Dallas, 10. Mullen, 17. Davies, 18. El Mizouni, 19. May 25. Burton, 26. Knibbs

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 15. C. Daniels, 16. Walker, 13. Zamburek, 25. High, 19. Barnett, 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings

Subs: 8. Norburn, 14. Miller 20. Tracey, 21. Gregory, 22. J. Daniels, 27. Pugh, 30. Caton,

Supporting Shropshire Live...