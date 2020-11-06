4.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 6, 2020
Home Sport

FA Cup Round 1 Match Preview: Cambridge United V Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Sam Ricketts will be hoping that a break from league action can revitalise Shrewsbury Town’s season as they prepare for a trip to League Two Cambridge United.

Daniel Udoh’s 99th minute equaliser against Burton Albion ended a run of four straight defeats which had seen Town plummet into the relegation zone.

But the reaction on social media continued to point the finger of blame in the direction of Sam Ricketts for a poor start to the campaign.

However, a cup double header, beginning with an FA Cup tie at Abbey Stadium, could be just the tonic to improve league form.

In a glimmer of positive news for the club, Australian full-back Matt Millar could return to the squad. The Newcastle Jets loanne who has only made a brief cameo appearance in the EFL Trophy, has recently been side-lined with a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Dave Edwards is nearing a return from a stress fracture – but it remains to be seen if his timely return will be pencilled in for the weekend.

Despite the positives, the injury list was added to when Marlon Fossey sustained a knee problem in mid-week. The Fulham loanee could be out for a number of weeks.

Elsewhere, Matija Sarkic (hamstring) and Ryan Sears (ankle) remain on the treatment table. Shaun Whalley’s calf problem looks to be prolonging, whilst Leon Clarke continues to remain unavailable.

Scott Golbourne (rib), Daniel Iliev (muscle problem) and Rekeil Pyke (groin) are all out. Midfielder Josh Vela is suspended.

Shrewsbury posses a woeful record against Cambridge. They have won just one of their last 14 away trips – with the previous victory arriving in October 1974. In fact, Salop has won just one of the previous 16 meetings in all competition. But Town did win 3-1 the last time these sides met in the FA Cup (January 1979).

The visitors will be without Paul Digby owing to facial injury and Liam O’Neill is out with a hamstring problem.

However, Adam May who has recently suffered with concussion, could be able to return to the bench after following the necessary protocol.

Loanees Robbie Cundy, Hiram Boateng, and Tunisian Idris El Mizouni have all been given permission to feature by their parent clubs.

Cambridge who occupy 2nd place in League Two, beat Salford City 2-1 last time out.

Possible Line Ups

Cambridge United

1. Mitov, 2. Knoyle, 6. Darling, 16. Cundy, 11. Dunk, 7. Hannant, 44. Boateng, 5. Taylor, 3. Iredale, 14, Hoolahan, 20. Ironside

Subs: 9. Dallas, 10. Mullen, 17. Davies, 18. El Mizouni, 19. May 25. Burton, 26. Knibbs

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 15. C. Daniels, 16. Walker, 13. Zamburek, 25. High, 19. Barnett, 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings

Subs: 8. Norburn, 14. Miller 20. Tracey, 21. Gregory, 22. J. Daniels, 27. Pugh, 30. Caton,

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Stephen Carless

Telford man sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempted murder

A Telford man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempted murder and a witness to the attack has been honoured for his bravery.
Read Article

Motorcyclist dies following collision on A53 in Oakley Folly

A 21-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A53 in Oakley Folly between Market Drayton and Loggerheads.
Read Article

Police seek fraud victim after cash is recovered

Police are appealing to the victim of a fraud offence to come forward after officers recovered a large amount of cash.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

FA Cup Round 1 Match Preview: Cambridge United V Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts will be hoping that a break from league action can revitalise Shrewsbury Town’s season as they prepare for a trip to League Two Cambridge United.
Read Article
Margaret and Terry Thompson beside one of their Presentation Tables

Bridgnorth Golf Club: 2020 Mixed Open Greensomes Medal

84 players from 17 clubs took part in Bridgnorth Golf Club’s Mixed Open Greensomes Medal competition last week.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Burton Albion

Shrewsbury Town rescue a point in the dying embers of the match to end a run of five straight defeats.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

From left Rod Spiby, Bulleys, Liz Lowe, Morris Property and Richard Bradbury, Bulleys Bradbury

Agents appointed for new speculative industrial scheme at Hortonwood West

Morris Property has appointed Bulleys Bradbury as the agents for its new build industrial/distribution warehouse on the Hortonwood West Estate in Telford.
Read Article
Mark Ray, Photography & Media Manager at Reech

Reech Media appoints new Photography & Media Manager

Reech Media has announced the appointment of Mark Ray as Photography & Media Manager at the award-winning full-service marketing agency.
Read Article
Mark Dickin, Additive Manufacturing and Moulding Engineering Manager at Ricoh 3D

Webinar to help businesses harness power of additive manufacturing

Business leaders can gain an insight into the benefits of utilising 3D printing from one of the UK’s leading additive manufacturing service providers at a webinar next week.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Charity Annual Arts and Crafts Exhibition launches online for Christmas

Oswestry charity Qube has launched its annual Christmas Arts and Crafts exhibition with the option to purchase online during lockdown.
Read Article
High Sheriff Dean Harris calling on everyone in Shropshire to engage with World Homeless Day

High Sheriff to recognise inspiring young people in Shropshire

Inspirational young people from across the county have the chance to win a prestigious award handed out by the High Sheriff.
Read Article
Warmer Winter Appeal

Appeal ‘needed more than ever’ to help Shropshire households survive winter

A local charity that runs an annual campaign to support people who are struggling to stay warm in winter has said that help is needed ‘more than ever’ this year.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites - online!
Read Article
Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway. Photo: SVR

Severn Valley Railway to close as second lockdown begins

Following the government announcement on Saturday about new national Covid-19 restrictions, the Severn Valley Railway will close from Thursday, 5 November until 2 December.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
Read Article
Bethany Beeson and Chloe Cornall of That Bakers Treat

Students open their own bakery in Cockshutt

Two students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group have defied the odds and opened their own bakery in Ellesmere during the COVID pandemic.
Read Article
Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners bring in their first vintage at Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners at Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are celebrating their first Harvest.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
mist
4.3 ° C
5 °
3.9 °
93 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Sat
11 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP