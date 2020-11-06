Bridgnorth Golf Club: 2020 Mixed Open Greensomes Medal

84 players from 17 clubs took part in Bridgnorth Golf Club’s Mixed Open Greensomes Medal competition last week.

Margaret and Terry Thompson beside one of their Presentation Tables

The weather on the day was mainly dry, but with considerable rain over the last 2 weeks, the course played long.

The competition was known as giving the best prizes in the County, with presentation boxes for the best Gross and Nett scores places. The mens prizes were wine boxes and the ladies boxes of wine plus chocolates & biscuits, but due to England Golf Covid rules, which stipulate no presentations, they were prevented from making their wonderful presentation boxes, so this years winners had to accept vouchers instead.

Sadly this is the last year that Margaret and Terry will be running the competition and the golf club did not want their hard work and dedication to go unmentioned and wish to thank them for organising such a well loved and popular competition, which for nine years has attracted entries from far and wide in the hope of winning one of their fantastic prizes. The Ladies Section presented Margaret with a bouquet.

2013 saw the biggest entry with 92 golfers from over 20 clubs taking part.

Margaret & Terry Thompson ran the first Mixed Open Greensomes Medal Competitions in 2011 attracting a large number of competitors from different clubs in the area and their friends, Sylvia & Cess Mottram, have manned the Halfway House, offering hot punch, pork pie, sausage rolls and mince pies to the players as they pass by. Although originally wicker baskets were used and filled with bottles and produce, Terry felt that making wooden boxes himself would enable them to give a wider selection of goods. He sourced wood from a local timber merchant and Margaret obtained straw from the local farm and they spent many months each year purchasing suitable items to fill the boxes.

Results

Gross winners

1st J and P Pnaiser (Enville) – Gross 79



2nd – Laura Morris and Martin Cooke (Arscott) – Gross 81





Nett – Winners

1st Helen Watson and H Brunner (Aberdovey) – Nett 70.7

2nd Jo Cole (Lilleshall) & Mike Golding (Bridgnorth) – Nett 71.4

3rd Paulette and William Morris, (Bridgnorth) – Nett 73.9

