Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Burton Albion

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town rescue a point in the dying embers of the match to end a run of five straight defeats.

Kane Hemmings’ 60th minute goal rubbed salt into gaping Shrewsbury Town wounds, following a poor run of form which has seen them collect just one win in ten matches.

Dan Udoh’s 99th minute equaliser – much to the fury of those with a Burton persuasion, prevented Town from slipping to a fifth straight defeat.

Had fans been in attendance the pre-match mood would have been one of apprehension, and the anxiety would not have been eased by Burton’s bright start.

Former Derby County man Charles Vernam ghosted behind Marlon Fossey and left Ethan Ebanks-Landell trailing prior to his deflected strike going wide.

At the other end, Jason Cummings who recovered from a bout of illness to feature, couldn’t beat Burton stopper Kieran O’Hara.

Then, Aaron Pierre got his central defensive partner Ethan Ebanks-Landell out of trouble by blocking Charles Vernam’s shot. The visitors were soon calling for a penalty after Ryan Edwards went over – but the referee waved play on.

Shrewsbury struggled to create any attacking offence but were almost gifted the opening goal. Ex Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara couldn’t claim, and Dan Udoh was unable to profit fully.

From the resulting corner, O’Hara made amends as he guided Ollie Norburn’s inventive effort onto the woodwork.

Shrewsbury began the second half with a better sense of purpose. Brentford loanee Jan Zamburek received possession from Jason Cummings and fired goalward. O’Hara did well to get a strong hand to it.

The opening goal arrived on the hour mark as Burton broke at pace. Harry Burgoyne thwarted the initial shot, but Kane Hemmings arrived on the scene to net the opening goal.

Town boss Sam Ricketts opted to send central defender Aaron Pierre up top to try and cause pandemonium for the Burton backline.

The Brewers responded to the bombardment well, but were denied a rare away victory in the 99th minute. O’Hara denied Aaron Pierre, but Dan Udoh was able to prod home. Burton’s bench were furious with the officials, but it fell on deaf ears.

Shrewsbury travel to Cambridge in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday, whilst Burton travel to Barnet.

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 18. Fossey (52), 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 15. C. Daniels, 25. High (80), 8. Norburn, 13. Zamburek (72), 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings

Subs: 16. Walker (52), 19. Barnett, 20. Tracey, 21. Gregory, 22. J. Daniels (72), 27. Pugh (80), 30. Caton

Subs Not Used: 19. Barnett, 20. Tracey, 21. Gregory, 30. Caton

Burton Albion

1. O’Hara, 23. Eardley, 2. Brayford, 37. Hughes, 3. Daniel, 4. Edwards, 7. Quinn, 11. Lawless (92), 10. Akins, 9. Hemmings, 18. Vernam

Subs: 8. Powell, 12. Fox, 14. Varney (92), 21. O’Toole, 25. Gilligan, 28. Sharman-Lowe, 38. Ennis

Subs Not Used: 8. Powell, 12. Fox, 21. O’Toole, 25. Gilligan, 28. Sharman-Lowe, 38. Ennis

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
