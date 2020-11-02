Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion

Tuesday evening could be judgement day for Sam Ricketts as Shrewsbury Town prepare for an early season ‘six pointer’ against Burton Albion.

Saturday’s calamity stretched Shrewsbury’s straight loss record to four matches as Peterborough ran riot.

Sam Ricketts’ future as Town manager looks bleak, with fans continuing to urge the board to act now.

However, football is a strange game and one result could change the complexion of a season.

There is a sense that defeat to the Brewers – who are second from bottom in League One, would spell the end of Ricketts’ tenure as Shrewsbury boss.

The former Welsh international is desperate for a reaction from his depleted squad. Josh Vela has added to the selection woes by his red card against Posh. The former Bolton midfielder will serve a three-game suspension.

Injuries continue to be a problem for Town. Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic (hamstring) and Ryan Sears (ankle) are out.

Ex-Premier League striker Leon Clarke and Matt Millar (both hamstring) are not thought to be fit enough to feature against Burton.

Dave Edwards is continuing his recovery from a stress fracture, but still needs to build fitness and sharpness. Scott Golbourne (rib) and Rekeil Pyke (groin) are unavailable.

Macedonian shot stopper Daniel Iliev has a muscle injury, whilst Shaun Whalley remains doubtful with a calf complaint.

There was a glimmer of positive selection news that emanated from Saturday. Former Nottingham Forest and Rangers striker Jason Cummings recovered from illness to feature for 45 minutes during the 5-1 defeat.

Town’s last home victory against Burton arrived in November 2014 thanks to Jean Louis Akpa-Akpro’s only goal. Shrewsbury were actually unbeaten in the first seven meetings between these sides, but have only won one of their last seven.

The visitors are able to call upon Neal Eardley and Charles Vernam who both returned to the squad for the 2-1 loss against Blackpool. Eardley missed two matches due to an unspecified problem, whilst Vernam was absent for a month of action due to a knee injury.

Full-back Reece Hutchinson has not featured at all this season owing to a metatarsal injury; but recently played 45 minutes in a practice game.

Kieran Wallace continues to be unavailable as he is self-isolating after a family member tested positive for coronavirus.

Jake Buxton will be without defensive pair John Brayford and Michael Bostwick. Brayford has a quad injury and Bostwick is recovering from a calf issue.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 18. Fossey, 2. Pierre, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 15. C. Daniels, 13. Zamburek, 25. High, 8. Norburn, 22. J. Daniels, 23. Udoh, 27. Pugh

Subs: 5. Williams, 16. Walker, 19. Barnett, 20. Tracey, 21. Gregory, 30. Caton, 35. Cummings

Burton Albion

1. O’Hara, 10. Akins, 21. O’Toole, 37. Hughes, 3. Daniel, 8. Powell, 7. Quinn, 11. Lawless, 18. Vernam, 9. Hemmings, 16. Vassilev

Subs: 4. Edwards, 12. Fox, 14. Varney, 23. Eardley, 25. Gilligan, 28. Sharman-Lowe, 35. Ennis

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Doncaster

Blackpool V Wigan

Bristol Rovers V Peterborough

Charlton V Fleetwood

Crewe V Gillingham

Hull P – P Accrington (COVID-19 concerns)

Lincoln V Portsmouth

Northampton V MK Dons

Oxford V Rochdale

Plymouth V Swindon

Ipswich V Sunderland



