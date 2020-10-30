Match Preview: Peterborough United v Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts will be hoping that his side can arrest their poor run of form when they travel to London Road.

Town’s 1-0 defeat against Fleetwood in mid-week saw them drop into the relegation places; after just one win in their opening eight matches.

For all the criticism that Sam Ricketts has received – and there has been plenty, his lack of luck with injuries has to be taken into consideration.

This week it has been revealed that veteran striker Leon Clarke has a hamstring problem. It has not been revealed how long the ex-Sheffield United man will be out for.

Arsenal loanee Daniel Iliev could be out for up to a fortnight with a muscle problem. Aussie Matt Millar has a hamstring injury and is unlikely to be fit enough to feature tomorrow.

Shaun Whalley (calf) is a doubt, whilst Matija Sarkic (hamstring), Rekeil Pyke (groin), Ryan Sears (ankle), Dave Edwards (stress fracture), and Scott Golbourne (rib) are all out. Former Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings is ill and only has a ‘slim’ chance of being available for the fixture.

Town are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Posh. Their last win at London Road arrived in February 2019 as Ollie Norburn and Tyrese Campbell netted in a 2-1 victory.

Darren Ferguson’s side will be without teenager Ricky-Jade Jones owing to a leg injury. Midfielder Sammie Szmodics has been struggling with hamstring concern recently but came through without any issues during the 2-2 draw with basement club Burton.

Nathan Thompson suffered a knock against the Brewers but should be fit enough to feature. The home side occupy 4th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Peterborough United

1. Pym, 24. Mason, 6. Kent, 5. Beevers, 3. Butler, 12. Brown, 8. Taylor, 23. Ward, 11. Broom, 10. Dembele, 9. Clarke-Harris

Subs: 4. Thompson, 7. Eisa, 13. Gyollai, 14. Reed, 15. Szmodics, 22. Hamilton, 26. Clarke

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 18. Fossey, 2. Pierre, 5. Williams, 15. C. Daniels, 10. Vela, 16. Walker, 9. Norburn, 19. Barnett, 23. Udoh, 27. Pugh

Subs: 13. Zamburek, 20. Tracey, 21. Gregory, 22. J. Daniels, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 25, High, 30. Caton

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington P – P Plymouth (COVID-19 concerns)

Burton V Blackpool

Doncaster V Lincoln

Fleetwood V Oxford

Gillingham V Sunderland (13:00)

Ipswich V Crewe

MK Dons V AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth V Charlton

Rochdale V Bristol Rovers

Swindon V Hull

Wigan V Northampton



