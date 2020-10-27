Shrewsbury Town boss ‘must take responsibility’ for poor start

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts must take responsibility for his sides poor start to the season according to the founder of the popular Blue and Amber Fanzine.

Town’s recent worrying form, culminating with a lack of goals, has piled the pressure on the beleaguered Sam Ricketts.

Shrewsbury’s recent back to back home defeats, has seen the poor run of form on their own soil extend to one win in 11 league matches.

Last season, Shrewsbury scored just 17 league goals in open play – the lowest in all of England’s top four divisions. This season all their goals have so far arrived from set pieces.

It does not get any easier for Town – with a trip to Fleetwood beginning a difficult double header, which culminates in a trip to Peterborough on Saturday.

And ardent Shrewsbury fan Glyn Price, who runs the popular Blue and Amber Fanzine, believes the buck stops with Ricketts.

He told Shropshire Live: “It’s very frustrating (to watch the club at the moment.) Under Sam we have been poor league goal scorers and this summer he was promising to change the tactics and unlock the goals.

“Sadly, that has not happened yet and as a result it’s be a very poor start to the season. This season we are yet to score any league goals from open play – which spells trouble.

“Sam has to take responsibility for the current problems, he probably has more attacking talent at hand this season than any manager for a long time; but still the output is incredibly poor.”

Glyn ran a Twitter poll on the Blue and Amber Fanzine page, asking if now was the time to change manager – 73% responded saying Ricketts should leave now.

When asked if the former Wolves and Wales defender could win the fans back onside, Glyn said: “I’m not sure that he can win some fans around.

“My view is that it’s not a reaction to a poor start this season, but fans remembering how bad the league form was for most of last season and how there was a lack of entertainment in the (style of) football.

“Nothing so far has shown that this is likely to change and as such it would appear people are happy to cut losses.”

Despite the negatives, Shrewsbury’s recent signings of former Premier League duo Charlie Daniels and Marc Pugh, has elicited some excitement amongst supporters. So, does Ricketts at least get some credit for his recruitment policy?

“Some, but the quality coming appears to be players north of 33. Short term this should start to help, but long term it’s leaving the team with little to no saleable assets which is vital for a club like Shrewsbury.

“A judgement on this summers recruitment will need to come in a few months’ time – it’s too early to see who will be a hit or miss.”

