Shrewsbury Town seal return of midfielder Marc Pugh

Shrewsbury Town has sealed the surprise return of midfielder Marc Pugh – 11 years after he left the club.

The 33-year-old has completed a dramatic return to a club that he left in 2009 and links up once more with Charlie Daniels who joined last Friday.

Pugh, who has signed a deal until January, joined Shrewsbury from Bury in 2007. He made his debut in a 4-0 win against Lincoln and would go on to make total of 46 appearances for the club, scoring on four occasions.

He left for Hereford two years later, but it was at Bournemouth where he really made his name. The ex-Burnley and Hull City man was part of the Cherries’ outfit that achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

Pugh made a total of 312 appearances for the club – which included 67 in the topflight of English football.

He has been without a club since leaving QPR in June 2020; where he made 27 appearances in the Championship, scoring twice.

