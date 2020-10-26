Match Preview: Fleetwood Town V Shrewsbury Town

As the pressure continues to pile on Sam Ricketts, Shrewsbury Town prepare for a difficult double header starting with Fleetwood on Tuesday night.

Back to back home defeats have certainly not helped to quell the feeling of discontent amongst Shrewsbury Town fans.

Social Media is awash will calls to replace Sam Ricketts as manager, with supporters growing increasingly frustrated at a perceived negative style of play.

This coupled with one home league win in 11 games, and a lack of goals (Town scored just 17 from open play last season) has fuelled further concerns among the Town faithful.

Shrewsbury have two tough looking away fixtures to Fleetwood and Peterborough this week; as the pressure intensifies

Sam Ricketts has been seriously unlucky with injuries, and this worsened when Arsenal loanee Daniel Iliev was not fit to feature against Rochdale. He was only on the bench as emergency cover as Cameron Gregory is on loan at Hednesford.

Central defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell was also not able to play any part against his former club due to illness. However, he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Winger Shaun Whalley (calf) and Aussie Matt Millar (unspecified) are not thought to be ready to travel to Highbury. Rekeil Pyke (groin), Ryan Sears (ankle), and Dave Edwards (stress fracture) all remain out. A timescale for Scott Golbourne’s recovery from a rib injury is yet to be provided.

Sam Ricketts could elect to make a number of changes from the weekend loss. Jan Zamburek, Brad Walker, and Ryan Barnett are all eying recalls.

Town’s last victory away to Fleetwood arrived in February 2018. Shaun Whalley and Nathan Thomas were on target in a 2-1 win. Shrewsbury has won just two of the 12 meetings between these sides.

Joey Barton’s Fleetwood had COVID-19 concerns heading into their 2-0 win over Gillingham. There were concerns that the game may be postponed, after Fleetwood played Accrington -who have since confirmed an outbreak in their camp.

Cod Army duo Josh Morris and Jordan Rossiter will be pushing for recalls – after both missed the last fortnight due to self-isolation. Defender Sam Stubbs and ex-Shrewsbury loanee Joel Coleman are both injury doubts.

Possible Line Ups

Fleetwood

13. Luetwiler, 2. Edwards, 14. Mulgrew, 4. Connolly, 3. Andrew, 36. Matete, 6. Whelan, 23. Finley, 10. Camps, 17. Madden, 20. Saunders

Subs: 7. Burns, 8. Duffy, 9. Evans, 15. Coutts, 19. McKay, 21. Cairns, 32. Holgate

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 18. Fossey, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 15. C. Daniels, 10. Vela, 16. Walker, 13. Zamburek, 19. Barnett, 11. Clarke, 35. Cummings

Subs: 8. Norburn, 20. Tracey, 22. J. Daniels, 23. Udoh, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 25. High, 33. Iliev

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Blackpool

Bristol Rovers V Hull

Charlton V Oxford

Crewe V Lincoln

Ipswich V Gillingham

MK Dons V Wigan

Peterborough V Burton

Swindon P – P Accrington (COVID-19 concerns)

Plymouth V Doncaster

Portsmouth V Northampton

Rochdale V Sunderland

Supporting Shropshire Live...