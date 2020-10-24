11.2 C
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 2 Rochdale

By Ryan Hillback

Another disappointing afternoon for Shrewsbury Town at the Montgomery Waters meadow as Rochdale take all three points.

Home is not a happy place for Shrewsbury Town with just one league win in the last 11 matches on their own soil.

The visitors took the lead in the 22nd minute thanks to former Manchester United academy product Oliver Rathbone. Alex Newby doubled Dale’s advantage nine minutes before half time.

Grenada international Aaron Pierre reduced the arrears just before the break, but Shrewsbury could not locate an equaliser – suffering back to back home defeats in the process.

Under-fire Sam Ricketts made four changes from the side that lost 1-0 against Bristol Rovers in midweek. Dejan Iliev was dropped as Harry Burgoyne returned in between the sticks. Marlon Fossey was back in the fold following injury, whilst Charlie Daniels made his debut – his first League One game for seven years. Scott High also came into the eleven.

The aforementioned Charlie Daniels was in the thick of the action early on. His long throw found Jason Cummings inside the box with his inventive effort rising over Gavin Bazunu’s crossbar.

Town continued their early spell of pressure. Daniels’ corner was met by Leon Clarke who glanced a header wide of the target.

But despite a positive start, Shrewsbury found themselves a goal behind minutes later. Jimmy Keohane worked it well down the flank and delivered a teasing cross into the area. Marlon Fossey failed to deal with the danger and Oliver Rathbone profited to guide beyond Harry Burgoyne.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side began to seize the initiative. Ro Shaun-Williams almost diverted Jimmy Ryan’s fierce cross into his own net. Then ex Stoke City midfielder Matty Lund was free as bird inside the box – fortunately for Shrewsbury, his header went inches wide.

The home side’s defence was being carved open all too easily. A long punt up field was nodded on by Lund and Alex Newby was in the clear. The 24-year-old raced through on goal and calmly slotted the ball beyond Harry Burgoyne to double his sides advantage.

Shrewsbury’s response to going behind even further was good. Charlie Daniels’ venomous corner was powerfully headed onto the woodwork by Aaron Pierre.

However, the Grenadian was not to be denied on the stroke of half time. Daniels was the architect once more with Pierre planting a header beyond Bazunu.

Shrewsbury started brightly in the opening exchanges of the second period, however, clear cut chances were at a premium.

Charlie Daniels’ corner was only cleared as far as Scott High. The Huddersfield loanee blazed over the bar.

At the other end, Matty Lund spun his marker, but his shot lacked the required power to beat Harry Burgoyne.

The final part of Town’s game was lacking. Charlie Daniels was head and shoulders above anyone on the field, but his teammates struggled to be on the same wavelength; as no one could meet the ex Bournemouth loanee’s low cross.

With eight minutes left on the clock, Rochdale were indebted to their temporary goalkeeper. Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu produced a tremendous low stop to deny Marlon Fossey.

Town tried to rally in the dying embers of the contest as Brad Walker couldn’t direct a free-kick on target, but ultimately it proved to be another disappointing day at the office for Shrewsbury.

Town are away to Fleetwood on Tuesday night, whilst Rochdale welcome Sunderland.

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 18. Fossey (92), 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 15. C. Daniels, 10. Vela (88), 8. Norburn, 25. High (69), 23. Udoh, 11. Clarke, 35. Cummings

Subs: 13. Zamburek (92), 16. Walker (88), 19. Barnett (69), 20. Tracey, 22. J. Daniels, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 33. Iliev

Subs Not Used: 20. Tracey, 22. J. Daniels, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 33. Iliev

Rochdale

1. Bazunu, 13. Keohane, 15. Roberts, 6. O’Connell, 3. Bola, 10. Newby (71), 20. Ryan (91), 8. Morley, 21. Lund, 14. Rathbone, 11. Beesley (80)

Subs: 2. McLaughlin (71), 4. McNulty (80), 16. Done (91), 17. Tavares, 23. Hopper, 24. Brierley, 30. Charlton

Subs Not Used: 17. Tavares, 23. Hopper, 24. Brierley, 30. Charlton

Other League One Results

Blackpool 1 – 0 MK Dons
Burton 1 – 1 AFC Wimbledon
Doncaster 1 – 2 Crewe
Gillingham 0 – 2 Fleetwood
Hull 1 – 2 Peterborough
Lincoln 1 – 0 Ipswich
Northampton 0 – 2 Charlton
Sunderland 1 – 3 Portsmouth
Wigan 1 – 1 Plymouth

