Shrewsbury sign former Premier League left-back Charlie Daniels

Shrewsbury Town has completed the sensational swoop of former Premier League left-back Charlie Daniels.

The ex-Bournemouth man is a surprise addition considering his pedigree – and fans have flocked to social media to hail the signing.

Scott Golbourne is currently out with a rib injury and Town were crying out for a left-back in the transfer window that did not materialise. However, Sam Ricketts has pulled a rabbit out of the hat with the signing of Charlie Daniels.

The 34-year-old has signed a deal until January after leaving the Cherries earlier this year. Daniels, who began his career at Tottenham, made 265 appearances for Bournemouth – which included 5 seasons in the Premier League.

His most memorable moment arrived in August 2017, when he won goal of the month for a barnstormer of a finish during the 2-1 defeat against Manchester City.

Daniels, who has also had periods at Leyton Orient, Gillingham, and Chesterfield – could make his Town debut against Rochdale tomorrow.

