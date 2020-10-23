Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

As Shrewsbury Town’s injury list deepens, Sam Ricketts will look to his available players to provide a reaction following the Bristol Rovers defeat.

Scott Golbourne became the latest name to head to the treatment room after sustaining a rib injury in midweek.

It is not known how long the ex Wolves man will be out for; but the signing of former Bournemouth man Charlie Daniels will certainly fill the void.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic (hamstring) remains out along with Huddersfield loanee Rekeil Pyke (groin) and Ryan Sears (ankle).

However, Fulham loanee Marlon Fossey may return, thus allowing Scott High to return to his usual central midfield position if called upon. Aussie Matt Millar remains out.

Winger Shaun Whalley (calf) is likely to be unavailable, whilst Dave Edwards continues his rehabilitation from a stress fracture.

Town’s last home win against Rochdale arrived in November 2018. An Ollie Norburn brace and a strike from Fejiri Okenabirhie helped to secure a 3-2 victory.

The visitors will be without former Shrewsbury loanee Stephen Humphrys who has a knee injury. Yeboah Amankwah is also out with a similar problem.

Ex-Premier League defender Paul McShane will miss up to three weeks of action, whilst O’Connell is also doubtful. Matt Done and Jay Lynch were absent from the side that beat Burton Albion 1-0 in midweek.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

33. Iliev, 18. Fossey, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, Daniels, 13. Zamburek, 8. Norburn, 10. Vela, 19. Barnett, 11. Clarke, 35. Cummings

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 16. Walker, 20. Tracey, 22. Daniels, 23. Udoh, 25. High, 30. Caton

Rochdale

1. Bazunu, 13. Keohane, 15. Roberts, 4. McNulty, 3. Bola, 10. Newby, 21. Lund, 8. Morley, 20. Ryan, 14. Rathbone, 11. Beesley

Subs: 2. McLaughlin, 7. Dooley, 17. Tavares, 23. Hopper, 24. Brierley, 30. Charlton, 32. Dunne

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington P – P Bristol Rovers (COVID-19 concerns)

Blackpool V MK Dons

Burton V AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster V Crewe

Gillingham V Fleetwood: (13:00)

Hull V Peterborough

Lincoln V Ipswich

Northampton V Charlton

Oxford V Swindon

Sunderland V Portsmouth

Wigan V Plymouth

