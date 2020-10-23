9.1 C
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

By Ryan Hillback

As Shrewsbury Town’s injury list deepens, Sam Ricketts will look to his available players to provide a reaction following the Bristol Rovers defeat.

Scott Golbourne became the latest name to head to the treatment room after sustaining a rib injury in midweek.

It is not known how long the ex Wolves man will be out for; but the signing of former Bournemouth man Charlie Daniels will certainly fill the void.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic (hamstring) remains out along with Huddersfield loanee Rekeil Pyke (groin) and Ryan Sears (ankle).

However, Fulham loanee Marlon Fossey may return, thus allowing Scott High to return to his usual central midfield position if called upon. Aussie Matt Millar remains out.

Winger Shaun Whalley (calf) is likely to be unavailable, whilst Dave Edwards continues his rehabilitation from a stress fracture.

Town’s last home win against Rochdale arrived in November 2018. An Ollie Norburn brace and a strike from Fejiri Okenabirhie helped to secure a 3-2 victory.

The visitors will be without former Shrewsbury loanee Stephen Humphrys who has a knee injury. Yeboah Amankwah is also out with a similar problem.

Ex-Premier League defender Paul McShane will miss up to three weeks of action, whilst O’Connell is also doubtful.  Matt Done and Jay Lynch were absent from the side that beat Burton Albion 1-0 in midweek.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

33. Iliev, 18. Fossey, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, Daniels, 13. Zamburek, 8. Norburn, 10. Vela, 19. Barnett, 11. Clarke, 35. Cummings

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 16.  Walker, 20. Tracey, 22. Daniels, 23. Udoh, 25. High, 30. Caton

Rochdale

1. Bazunu, 13. Keohane, 15. Roberts, 4. McNulty, 3. Bola, 10. Newby, 21. Lund, 8. Morley, 20. Ryan, 14. Rathbone, 11. Beesley

Subs: 2. McLaughlin, 7. Dooley, 17. Tavares, 23. Hopper, 24. Brierley, 30. Charlton, 32. Dunne

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington P – P Bristol Rovers (COVID-19 concerns)

Blackpool V MK Dons
Burton V AFC Wimbledon
Doncaster V Crewe
Gillingham V Fleetwood: (13:00)
Hull V Peterborough
Lincoln V Ipswich
Northampton V Charlton
Oxford V Swindon
Sunderland V Portsmouth
Wigan V Plymouth

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
