Shrewsbury Town boss confirms that duo are out of favour

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has told BBC Radio Shropshire that Sean Goss and Donald Love are not in his plans.

The duo did not feature in the matchday squad last night as Town suffered a 1-0 defeat against Bristol Rovers.

Donald Love’s omission is all the more surprising considering that fellow right backs Matt Millar and Marlon Fossey are out injured.

Sam Ricketts opted to deploy central midfielder Scott High at right-back on Tuesday evening – rather than selecting the former Manchester United man.

Love joined Town in July 2019 following his release from Sunderland and made his debut during the 1-0 win against Portsmouth.

The former Scotland U21 international has made a total of 26 league appearances for the club.

Sean Goss had missed a portion of the season owing to a rib injury, but Ricketts has revealed to Radio reporter Stuart Dunn that the ex QPR man is also surplus to requirements.

The German born midfielder joined Town for an undisclosed fee in August 2019 and made his debut during the 0-0 draw against Rochdale. He has made a total of 31 appearances for Salop – scoring once.

Goss, who is eligible to play for Northern Ireland, counts Manchester United, Rangers, and St Johnstone as former clubs.

