Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol Rovers

Sam Ricketts will be looking to lead his side to back to back victories as Shrewsbury Town host Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening.

Leon Clarke’s dramatic 91st minute winner against AFC Wimbledon secured Town their first win of the campaign.

However, Sam Ricketts expressed his frustration with the performance, as the home side created a catalogue of chances that they failed to convert.

But the first three points on the board will be more than welcomed – following a subdued start to the season which saw three draws from the opening four matches.

Town will hope to have Matt Millar and Marlon Fossey available after both defenders missed the weekend clash with knocks.

Shaun Whalley (calf) is still struggling to get to full fitness, whilst Dave Edwards remains unavailable with a stress fracture.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is out with a hamstring injury, whilst Rekeil Pyke (groin) and Ryan Sears (ankle) continue their respective recoveries.

Sam Ricketts could elect to name an unchanged line-up – with Macedonian keeper Daniel Iliev in line for his home debut.

Town’s last home win against Bristol Rovers arrived almost exactly three years ago. Alex Roadman, Carlton Morris, Jon Nolan, and Junior Brown; were all on target in a 4-0 win.

The visitors are likely to be without full-back Mark Little who has a calf problem. The aforementioned Alex Rodman, who left Town for Rovers in July 2018; has missed months of action with an ear infection that has led to bouts of vertigo.

James Barrett is continuing his recovery from a hamstring problem he sustained in pre-season, whilst Tom Davies (knee) is not expected to return until the New Year.

Former Walsall and Charlton Athletic midfielder Erhun Oztumer could make his first start for the club after featuring from the bench in the 1-1 draw against Burton Albion.

This clash kicks off at the unusual time of 6pm.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

33. Iliev, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 3. Golbourne, 13. Zamburek, 8. Norburn, 10. Vela, 19. Barnett, 11. Clarke, 35. Cummings

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 14. Millar, 16. Walker, 20. Tracey, 22. Daniels, 23. Udoh 25. High

Bristol Rovers

32. Jaakkola, 5. Ehmer, 26. Baldwin, 25. Harries, 22. Hare, 8. Westbrooke, 4. Grant, 41. Oztumer, 24. Tutonda, 17. Daly, 9. Hanlan

Subs: 1. van Stappershoef, 6. Upson, 10. Mitchell-Lawson, 11. Nicholson, 14. McCormick, 15. Kilgour, 20. Hargreaves

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Fleetwood

Blackpool V Charlton

Burton V Rochdale

Doncaster V Ipswich

Gillingham V Portsmouth

Hull V AFC Wimbledon

Lincoln V Plymouth

Northampton V Swindon

Oxford V MK Dons

Sunderland V Crewe

Wigan V Peterborough

