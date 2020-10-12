8.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Home Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town manager Richie Barker passes away aged 80

By Ryan Hillback


Former Shrewsbury Town, Stoke City, and Notts County boss Richie Barker has passed away at the age of 80.

Barker was in charge at Shrewsbury Town for nine months – taking over from Alan Durban who departed for Stoke City in December 1978.

He left to take up the assistant manager’s position at Wolves – where he was part of the coaching team that guided the club to the 1980 League Cup.

Barker went on to manage a host of clubs including Stoke City, Notts County, Greek outfit Ethnikos Piraeus and Egyptian side Zamalek.

His playing career started at Burton Albion, where he netted 159 goals in 270 league fixtures. He moved to Derby, then Notts County, before finishing his career in 1972 at Peterborough United.

His final position in football was at West Bromwich Albion where he served as a Chief Scout and Caretaker manager in 1997.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

The Hive has been awarded £74,094 as part of the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund

£1.24 million boost for eight Shropshire arts and cultural organisations

Eight Shropshire arts and cultural organisations are to benefit from a share of the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.
Read Article
New Wrekin properties in Trench

£170m investment will see 1,400 new homes built across Telford

The Wrekin Housing Group is to invest up to £170m over the next five years to build 1,400 new homes across the borough of Telford and Wrekin.
Read Article
The entrance to the Emergency Department at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

Care Quality Commission fines hospital trust over triage time of emergency department patients

The Care Quality Commission has fined The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust £4,000 in relation to the triage of patients in its Emergency Departments.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town manager Richie Barker passes away aged 80

Former Shrewsbury Town, Stoke City, and Notts County boss Richie Barker has passed away at the age of 80.
Read Article
Peter Dyson, Proud Winner of the Duke Trophy. Photo: Mike Purnell

The Duke Trophy Stays in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Golf Club has held its Senior Mens Open (The Duke Trophy) which was keenly supported.
Read Article

Doncaster Rovers boss did not want to call off Shrewsbury Town clash

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore insists that his hand was forced due to injuries and he did not want to call off the clash against Shrewsbury Town.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Managing partner, Brian Evans

Lanyon Bowdler highlighted as being one of the best for client service

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler has been named by a respected national guide as being one of the best in the West Midlands for providing excellent service to its clients.
Read Article
Construction Director Gerald Rogers

Construction Director clocks up 35 years with Shropshire Homes

Local housebuilder Shropshire Homes are celebrating a significant milestone this week, as Construction Director Gerald Rogers reaches 35 years with the company.
Read Article
An aerial view of Telford College's Haybridge campus

Telford College signs up to deliver Government ‘Kickstart’ scheme

Telford College has signed up to become a ‘gateway’ for the Government’s new Kickstart scheme, which is providing fully-subsidised job opportunities for young people.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Read Article
St Mary’s Church featured in one of the new audio tours

New audio tours of Shrewsbury launched

A selection of audio tours of Shrewsbury is being launched to help visitors and locals alike discover more about the town - even if they can’t visit in person.
Read Article
Lynette Williams with fundraiser Julie Kaur

Wrekin Challenge raises £2,500 for Georgia Williams Trust

A Telford business owner has raised over £2,500 for the Georgia Williams Trust after pledging to walk up The Wrekin for 25 consecutive days.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
Read Article
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
8.4 ° C
9 °
7.2 °
87 %
4.1kmh
13 %
Tue
11 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP