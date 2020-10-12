Former Shrewsbury Town manager Richie Barker passes away aged 80



Former Shrewsbury Town, Stoke City, and Notts County boss Richie Barker has passed away at the age of 80.

Barker was in charge at Shrewsbury Town for nine months – taking over from Alan Durban who departed for Stoke City in December 1978.

He left to take up the assistant manager’s position at Wolves – where he was part of the coaching team that guided the club to the 1980 League Cup.

Barker went on to manage a host of clubs including Stoke City, Notts County, Greek outfit Ethnikos Piraeus and Egyptian side Zamalek.

His playing career started at Burton Albion, where he netted 159 goals in 270 league fixtures. He moved to Derby, then Notts County, before finishing his career in 1972 at Peterborough United.

His final position in football was at West Bromwich Albion where he served as a Chief Scout and Caretaker manager in 1997.

