The Duke Trophy Stays in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Golf Club has held its Senior Mens Open (The Duke Trophy) which was keenly supported.

Peter Dyson, Proud Winner of the Duke Trophy. Photo: Mike Purnell

35 visitors took part in the event however the 68 Bridgnorth players took 13 of the 15 prizes, including the Duke Trophy.

The competition is Stableford with a maximum handicap allowance of 28 and is split into three age related divisions.

Results

Winner of the Duke Trophy, with an exceptional score of 45 points, was Peter Dyson of Bridgnorth G.C, whos handicap was cut by 3 strokes following his success.

75 plus – 5th Dennis Astley with 36 points, 4th Peter Edwards also with 36 points, 3rd Vic Butler with 37 points, 2nd Mike Walker with 38 points & 1st also with 38 points Ken Pearson.

65 to 74 – 5th Alan Cross of Warley Woods GC with 38 points, 4th also with 38 points Ian Rainford 3rd Roger Elston with 39 points, 2nd with 42 points Ken Bill from Cleobury Mortimer GC and 1st with 45 points Peter Dyson.

55 to 64 – 5th Michael Hodgson with 37 points, 4th also with 37 points Ian Smart, 3rd David Ralphs with 38 points, 2nd with 39 points Andrew James and 1st Martin Pratt with 40 points

