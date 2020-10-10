12 C
Shropshire
Saturday, October 10, 2020
Home Sport

The Duke Trophy Stays in Bridgnorth

By Shropshire Live

Bridgnorth Golf Club has held its Senior Mens Open (The Duke Trophy) which was keenly supported.

Peter Dyson, Proud Winner of the Duke Trophy. Photo: Mike Purnell
Peter Dyson, Proud Winner of the Duke Trophy. Photo: Mike Purnell

35 visitors took part in the event however the 68 Bridgnorth players took 13 of the 15 prizes, including the Duke Trophy.

The competition is Stableford with a maximum handicap allowance of 28 and is split into three age related divisions.

Results

Winner of the Duke Trophy, with an exceptional score of 45 points, was Peter Dyson of Bridgnorth G.C, whos handicap was cut by 3 strokes following his success.

75 plus – 5th Dennis Astley with 36 points, 4th Peter Edwards also with 36 points, 3rd Vic Butler with 37 points, 2nd Mike Walker with 38 points & 1st also with 38 points Ken Pearson.

65 to 74 – 5th Alan Cross of Warley Woods GC with 38 points, 4th also with 38 points Ian Rainford 3rd Roger Elston with 39 points, 2nd with 42 points Ken Bill from Cleobury Mortimer GC and 1st with 45 points Peter Dyson.

55 to 64 – 5th Michael Hodgson with 37 points, 4th also with 37 points Ian Smart, 3rd David Ralphs with 38 points, 2nd with 39 points Andrew James and 1st Martin Pratt with 40 points

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Major infrastructure improvements set for Ironbridge

Major infrastructure improvement works are planned across the Ironbridge gorge during the autumn/winter months.
Read Article

World Mental Health Day: Shrewsbury Samaritans asks people to look out for each other

Shrewsbury Samaritans are reminding people to check in and support anyone who might be struggling during the coronavirus pandemic as part of World Mental Health Day.
Read Article
Lula (right) along with her best friend Sian has raised more than £1200 for Severn Hospice

Shropshire teenager’s hair to get the chop for charity

A Shropshire teenager is today having her head shaved to raise money for the hospice that cared for her mum.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Peter Dyson, Proud Winner of the Duke Trophy. Photo: Mike Purnell

The Duke Trophy Stays in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Golf Club has held its Senior Mens Open (The Duke Trophy) which was keenly supported.
Read Article

Doncaster Rovers boss did not want to call off Shrewsbury Town clash

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore insists that his hand was forced due to injuries and he did not want to call off the clash against Shrewsbury Town.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town complete loan signing of Arsenal stopper Dejan Iliev

Shrewsbury Town has completed the temporary capture of Macedonian goalkeeper Dejan Iliev from Arsenal.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Managing partner, Brian Evans

Lanyon Bowdler highlighted as being one of the best for client service

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler has been named by a respected national guide as being one of the best in the West Midlands for providing excellent service to its clients.
Read Article
Construction Director Gerald Rogers

Construction Director clocks up 35 years with Shropshire Homes

Local housebuilder Shropshire Homes are celebrating a significant milestone this week, as Construction Director Gerald Rogers reaches 35 years with the company.
Read Article
An aerial view of Telford College's Haybridge campus

Telford College signs up to deliver Government ‘Kickstart’ scheme

Telford College has signed up to become a ‘gateway’ for the Government’s new Kickstart scheme, which is providing fully-subsidised job opportunities for young people.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

St Mary’s Church featured in one of the new audio tours

New audio tours of Shrewsbury launched

A selection of audio tours of Shrewsbury is being launched to help visitors and locals alike discover more about the town - even if they can’t visit in person.
Read Article
Lynette Williams with fundraiser Julie Kaur

Wrekin Challenge raises £2,500 for Georgia Williams Trust

A Telford business owner has raised over £2,500 for the Georgia Williams Trust after pledging to walk up The Wrekin for 25 consecutive days.
Read Article
The exhibition aims to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues

The Shrewsbury Ark mounts public art exhibition to raise awareness of homeless

An exhibition is set to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give and insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
Read Article
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
12 ° C
12.2 °
11.7 °
87 %
4.6kmh
70 %
Sat
12 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP