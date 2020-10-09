Doncaster Rovers boss did not want to call off Shrewsbury Town clash

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore insists that his hand was forced due to injuries and he did not want to call off the clash against Shrewsbury Town.

If a team sees three or more players called up for international duty, then they can opt to postpone a game.

Doncaster Rovers exercised their right to do this, after former AFC Telford loanee Josef Bursik (England U21’s), Tyreece John-Jules (England U20’s), Danny Amos (Northern Ireland U21’s) were called up by their respective nations.

But with Reece James joining Jason Lokilo and Rayhaan Tulloch on the injury list, Doncaster were thin on the ground and former West Brom manager Darren Moore decided to call for this weekend’s clash to be postponed.

He told the Yorkshire Post: “I didn’t want to call the game off. I wanted it on for our purposes, to keep our continuity going, irrespective of having three players on international duty but we picked up another injury on Saturday.”

Moore added that playing the game would have left his side in a “risky, risky, situation.”

