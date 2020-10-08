Shrewsbury Town complete loan signing of Arsenal stopper Dejan Iliev

Shrewsbury Town has completed the temporary capture of Macedonian goalkeeper Dejan Iliev from Arsenal.

Town were in the market for a new stopper after Wolves loanee Matija Sarkic suffered a hamstring injury that is likely to keep him out for three months.

Harry Burgoyne is expected to keep the number one jersey, whilst it is thought that Cameron Gregory is not ready for League One action and would benefit from a loan move.

Iliev, a former Macedonia U21 international, is yet to make an appearance for Arsenal or indeed in English football.

However, he has appeared in a Gunners squad on three separate occasions – once against Norwich in the Carabao Cup in 2017; and twice in the Europa League.

He played 18 times during a 2019 loan with Slovakian side SFK Sared; who currently ply their trade in the second tier, and played four games this year at Polish top-flight outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok.

